Lisa Macuja-Elizalde to hold free ballet classes online
MANILA, Philippines – Top ballerina Lisa Macuja-Elizalde announced that she will hold a 30 minute online ballet class for free starting March 26.
On Instagram, she wrote: "It’s not going to be your regular ballet class. Everyone is invited to join. No previous knowledge of ballet is needed."
Since the Luzon-wide lockdown started, Macuja-Elizalde has been sharing ballet tips online.
Macuja-Elizalde is currently the Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Manila. – Rappler.com