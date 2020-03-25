MANILA, Philippines – Top ballerina Lisa Macuja-Elizalde announced that she will hold a 30 minute online ballet class for free starting March 26.

On Instagram, she wrote: "It’s not going to be your regular ballet class. Everyone is invited to join. No previous knowledge of ballet is needed."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lisamacuja (@lisamacuja) on Mar 24, 2020 at 7:38pm PDT

Since the Luzon-wide lockdown started, Macuja-Elizalde has been sharing ballet tips online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lisamacuja (@lisamacuja) on Mar 25, 2020 at 12:44am PDT

Macuja-Elizalde is currently the Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Manila. – Rappler.com