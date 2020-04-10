MANILA, Philippines – Some of the country's top artists will auction their artwork to raise funds for frontliners in Cebu.

Sketches by fashion designer Rajo Laurel, artists Mark Nativo, siblings Tokwa and JC Penaflorida, their mom Mayi, and photographer Mark Nicdao's photos are just some of the featured works on Courage Cebu's "Art for Courage". The Instagram page will feature different artists and their works that will be up for sale.

Each artwork can range from P5,000 to P20,000 depending on the featured artist. Part of the sales will be given to Courage Cebu.

Courage Cebu is a group established by friends who made Cebu their home. The group has been raising funds to buy equipment of the frontliners battling the coronavirus in the region.

For more information on Courage Cebu's fund drive in battling the coronavirus, log on to instagram.com/couragecebu. You may also check https://gogetfunding.com/cebu-defeats-covid19 for further details. – Rappler.com