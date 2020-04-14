MANILA, Philippines – The annual Virgin Labfest (VLF) is holding a lockdown edition for their 2020 run, which will be held from June 10 to 28 in a "virtual theater" as the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video on the Virgin Labfest Facebook page, festival director and curator JK Anicoche announced that this year's VLF will feature performances of 9 new works, a virtual staging of 3 revisted works, and staged readings of 6 new works.

It will also feature 4 roundtables for directors, designers, and stage and production managers; a VLF cross-media section featuring works that have gone from page, to stage, to movies; a VLF online writing fellowship program; and a VLF playwrights' fair.

"Mahalaga na magsamasama tayo, at mahalaga na tayo ay patuloy at patuloy na magkwento sa kahit anong paraan (It's important that we come together, and it's important that we continue telling stories however we can)," he said in the video, which was filmed via Zoom, with an image of the CCP's Little Theater used as a background.

In the video, JK explained that all the perfomances will be rehearsed, staged, and shown online. Other events will also be done online.

Further details on how to be part of the festival will be announced on the Virgin Labfest Facebook page. – Rappler.com