MANILA, Philippines – Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony award-winning theater spectacle The Phantom of the Opera will be available for free streaming on YouTube for 48 hours starting Friday, April 17, 7 pm (GMT).

The video will be the 25th anniversary special filmed at the Royal Albert Hall starring Ramin Karimloo as the Phantom and Sierra Boggess as Christine.

Join us tomorrow at 7pm BST for a special viewing of The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall 25th Anniversary Performance!



The video will remain viewable for only 24 hours afterwards in the UK and Ireland.



Watch here: https://t.co/qUAdmXhujH pic.twitter.com/90j5nrqQ8j — The Phantom Of The Opera (@PhantomOpera) April 16, 2020

Phantom is part of Webber's The Shows Must Go On! YouTube series, where a full-length musical is uploaded for free for two days every Friday since April 3, 2020. So far, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Jesus Christ Superstar have been streamed for free.

The English composer's initiative began amid the coronavirus pandemic, with households on global lockdown and theaters shut down until further notice. – Rappler.com