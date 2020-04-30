MANILA, Philippines – Artist Azor Pazcoguin paid tribute to the typewriter in his latest exhibition, Tayp.rayt.er, which opened last April 4 at the BenCab museum.

"Azor explores the elements and angles of these mechanical contraptions, each painting is a reflection of what goes on in a person’s mind. Everyone has an imaginary typewriter in front of them, symbolizing that delicate moment before their heart spills out onto the blank paper—when what is felt becomes a thought, becomes words, becomes spoken. But there are times when the pages remain unwritten, when the paper is torn and tossed out, when you cannot, should not, or choose not to convey what you mean to say. From proud opinions to harsh rebukes, calm reassurances and professions of love, sometimes you catch yourself before these words leave your lips, and then decide to keep them locked inside," writes Leslie Samaniego in the series writeup.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the BenCab museum is closed but the exhibit can be found on the Facebook page of the museum. The exhibit runs until May 24. – Rappler.com