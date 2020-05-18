MANILA, Philippines – Ayala Museum is definitely not letting the pandemic get in the way of celebrating International Museum Day. The Makati-based museum will be celebrating it digitally in 2020, with several events that include the wildly popular Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing.

On May 18, the actual day International Museum Day is celebrated, a short film on Chinese and Southeast Asian trade ceramics found in the Philippines from the Roberto T. Villanueva Foundation Collection will be up for streaming on the Ayala Museum YouTube channel.

The video, which “introduces the technology involved in the ceramic production process and explains how these wares serve as evidence of our country’s active participation in regional and global trade from the 9th to 19th century” is available online until May 19.

From May 20 to 22, Ayala Museum will be bringing the museum experience over to Animal Crossing with and “Island Exhibition.”

The museum will be hosting island tours with galleries that feature Filipino artists Juan Luna, Damian Domingo, and Jose Honorato Lozano. The tour also includes a museum shop and even time to hang out at the virtual beachside Museum Cafe.

Sign up as soon as you can because slots are limited!

On May 22, kids can role play as museum curators by making their own exhibit using the Ayala Museum Collection. It's a fun way for children to learn about pre-colonial history and the science of creating an exhibit.

Finally, on May 23, the museum's senior curator will be narrating a virtual tour of Fernando Zobel's exhibition. The virtual visit will be up on their YouTube channel on May 23. – Rappler.com