MANILA, Philippines – Filipina photojournalist Hannah Reyes-Morales was given the 2020 Infinity Award for Documentary Practice and Visual Journalism by the International Center of Photography (ICP).

In the citation, the ICP said Hannah's work "both visceral and intimate, explores how resilience is embodied in daily life."

Born in Manila, Hannah has travelled all over the world, documenting issues such as forced marriages in Cambodia, women refugees from conflict-ridden South Sudan, eagle hunters in Mongolia, and the various concepts of beauty all over the world.

She has also covered issues closer to home – women forced into sex work in the aftermath of typhoon Haiyan, the inmates of Manila City Jail, and President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody "war on drugs."

Her work has been published in National Geographic Magazine, The New York Times, and The Washington Post among others.

Hannah has also ventured into fashion photography, when she was tapped by luxury fashion brand Dior to photograph their Spring-Summer 2020 collection.

Hannah was honored in a virtual awards ceremony streamed on ICP's YouTube channel on May 19. At the ceremony, she thanked her family and friends as well as the reporters and communities she's worked with.

"The best thing anyone has ever done has been to look at me and where I am from and to see me as an equal. I do not say it lightly when I say it is a privilege to be given this honor," she said.

"Most importantly, I am here because people who have far less have allowed me to sit with them in their homes with my camera. I am thinking of them amidst this time. May we keep honoring them and their stories now, and for the years to come," she added.

At the same time, the ICP honored British photojournalist Don McCullin with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other awardees include The New York Times' 1619 Project, which received the Infinity Award for Online Platform and New Media; and British fashion photographer Nadine Ijewere, who received the award for Applied Photography. – Rappler.com