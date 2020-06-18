MANILA, Philippines – Today x Future, a popular hole-in-the-wall bar and arts melting pot in Cubao, Quezon City, announced on Thursday, June 18, that it is closing down.

It's the latest casualty in the aftermath of the coronavirus lockdown, which has seen food and events-based businesses struggling.

"After long days and nights of deliberations, wrestling options, and way too much alcohol to cushion the emotion, we are left with the decision to say farewell," the bar said in an Instagram post.

"We would have turned 12 years old but alas, the uncertainty has made it incredibly difficult. However, this isn't a statement about sorrow and regrets and wishing things would have been different. This is a love letter – a love letter to all of you who have kept our Future shining bright for over a decade," it added.

Today x Future started out in Cubao Expo and moved to its current location, along General Malvar Street in the Araneta City complex, in 2013.

It was almost easy to miss during daytime but was hard to ignore at night, thanks mostly to its regulars who considered it their second home. It's played host to Halloween parties, post-Pride March gatherings, and everything else in between. During big events, it wasn't unusual for patrons to spill over onto the street in front of it and the sidewalk surrounding the tiny bar.

For years, Today x Future was a sanctuary for people from all walks of life – creatives, burnt out corporate workers, activists and advocates, LGBTQ+, a celebrity or two, and the occassional passer-by who didn't yet know what made the bar special. Inside, there were used books, records, and knicknacks for sale. Sometimes, Today x Future played host to art exhibits. Vintage finds – from a metal locker to a couch that had seen better days – made up most of the bar's interiors.

"The walls were blue, the DJ booth made a loud metal clap each time someone stepped up to play the next set and the place, which could only house 50 people inside at most, roared like a stadium," wrote Today x Future co-owner Samantha Nicole for CNN Life.

The bar's owners also thanked patrons who helped keep the business afloat during the lockdown. Its kitchen had also worked with a project to provide food for medical frontliners.

"We don't know what the future holds but we hold on to all the unforgettable memories. We'll always remember them fondly, from the loud, endless singalongs and sardinas sayawan to the quiet moments when we realize how much we all mean to each other," Today x Future's management said.

"Thank you for letting us be your space, your home where you grew up, fell in love, fell out of love, discovered so much, learned a lot, met so many people we're sure you hold close until now. Thank you for letting Today x Future be part of your lives."

The owners of Today x Future still have another bar, Futur:st, in Poblacion, Makati City. In the same post, they said the Makati bar will remain open "for as long as we can keep it that way." – Rappler.com