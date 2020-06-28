MANILA, Philippines – Back in 2011, the podcast Becky Nights hosted by makeup artist Jake Galvez, stylist Matt Gozun, hairstylist Buern Rodriguez, and model and socialite Divine Lee made waves in the LGBTQ+ community.

The show, dubbed for “the Beckies and Beckies at heart,” became successful and grew a huge following.

From the original 4, photographer Raymund Isaac, host IC Mendoza, fashion stylist Margaux Medina, and Miss International Queen 2012 Kevin Balot later joined as hosts. IC, Margaux, and Kevin have since been regular hosts of the show.

After a break in 2017, the show returned in 2019 — this time bigger and better. From its original format as a podcast, the show moved on to video. When the coronavirus pandemic hit the Philippines, the group migrated to panel discussions via Facebook Live.

Makeup artist Luis Vecina, hairstylist Julia Fresh, content creator and “barangay queen” Inah Evans, and DJ-host Peabo Orilla later joined the group.

Rappler caught up with Jake, IC, Margaux, Kevin, and Inah to talk about the show’s return, LGBTQ+ issues, and celebrities speaking up in time of crisis.

Rappler (To Jake) : What took so long for it to come back?

Jake Galvez: It took us a long time before we decided to actually regroup and start Becky Nights again. I think it was the perfect timing kasi parang everyone was parang hindi masyadong connected through each other. So it was a perfect reunion for us na mga Beckies and tara, let’s do something again.

(It took us a long time before we decided to actually regroup and start Becky Nights again. I think it was the perfect time because everyone was not really connected through each other. So it was a perfect reunion for us Beckies and we just said let’s do something.)

Rappler: The show’s beginnings were light and funny but it also tackled LGBTQ+ issues. How would you compare then and now?

Jake: Yes it’s still the same, it talks about the issues of the LGBT. The fun nandiyan pa din. Pero I think nowadays mas nag-mature in terms of how we deliver, we say things because people are very sensitive nowadays.

(Yes it’s still the same, it talks about the issues of the LGBT. The fun is still there. But I think nowadays, we’re more mature in terms how we deliver, [how] we say things because people are very sensitive nowadays.)

Margaux Medina: Mas naging sensitive addressing yung... like yung mga questions regarding baka maging medyo below the belt, like offensive. Naging mas sensitive lang at mas naging broader yung thinking regarding LGBT rights.

(We’re more sensitive in addressing the questions because it might become below the belt or offensive. We just became sensitive and it became broader in terms of thinking regarding LGBT rights.)

IC Mendoza: In terms of LGBT issues, its basically the same issues pero naging advance ng kaunti ngayon. For example yung SOGIE bill (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity or Expression bill) parang was just a discussion. Wala pang bill before. Meron ng mga developments in placed na, in fair na parang hindi naman kami seryoso mag tackle about it but we touch on it on a very light and fun way.

And tama si Jake, like before, the nature or the landscape of how we tell our stories is through podcasting and ngayon we have to be extra careful because uso nga ang call out culture and lahat na ngayon ng tao ay may boses. So how we present our narratives is is different way before. Kasi dati, mas no holds barred kami.”

(In terms of LGBT issues, it’s basically the same issues but it’s more advance now. For example, the SOGIE bill, back then it was just a discussion. There was no bill before. There were developments in place and we don't talk about it in a serious manner but in a very light and fun way. Jake is right. Before the nature or the landscape of how we tell our stories is through podcasting and now, we have to be extra careful because call out culture is huge and everyone has a voice. So How we present our narrative is very differen fromt before. Because before we were no holds barred.)

Rappler (to Kevin): What were the issues that you feel need to be address in the transgender persons community?

Kevin Balot: It’s hard to find work if you are transgender. People think we cannot work properly, not only in fashion and beauty.

Rappler: Harry Potter author JK Rowling was recently in the headlines for her controversial tweets against the trans community. Do you think that a lot of education needs to be done?

Margaux: Sabi nga nila yung pagiging racists and pag didiscriminate in being homophobic, hindi siya inborn. Ito ay natutunan mo along the way sa buhay mo. So ibig sabihin, maybe there are instances na may nangyari kay JK Rowling kaya siya ganyan. Regardless of that, I think it’s empowering people and giving them knowledge na we are not different from others and that we are just asking the same, equal rights as cis women and men have. We’re not asking for too much, it’s just more of being equal.

(They say being racist and being discriminatory in being homophobic, that's not inborn. These are things you learn during your lifetime. So it might mean that there were instances in JK Rowling's life that explain why she's like that. Regardless, I think it's empowering people and giving them knowledge that we aren't different from others and that we're just asking for the same, equal rights as cisgender women and men. We're not asking for too much, it's just more of being equal.)

Rappler: We are going through times wherein the LGBTQ rights and basic rights are challenged. How does this make you feel? How do you feel about celebrities speaking out?

IC: For me, influence should translate to social good. Yun actually ang motto namin, because ang business ko ngayon is an influence marketing company. Aside from influencers, I’m very impressed with these celebrities who are using their voice to champion social good whatever that may be because yung kasabihan na when injustice becomes law, resistance becomes a duty. So parang silence means you are siding with the oppression.

I personally applaud all these celebrities and nakita mo talaga yung mga celebrities na hindi takot sa image nila… now is not the time to be neutral regardless of whether you are a celebrity, an influencer, a non-influencer or you’re just wala kang ganap sa buhay. I think it affects us all in a massive level kailangan mo magsalita.

(For me, influence should translate to social good. That has been our motto, because my business now is an influence marketing company. Aside from influencers, I’m very impressed with these celebrities who are using their voice to champion social good – whatever that maybe, because there is a saying when injustice becomes law, resistance becomes a duty. So it’s like silence means you are siding with the oppression. I personally applaud all these celebrities and you can see these celebrities are not afraid of their image…now is not the time to be neutral, regardless whether you are a celebrity, an influencer, a non-influencer or you don’t have anything else to do. I think it affects all of us in a massive level. We need to speak up.)

Inah Evans: Even dati pa, nagsasalita naman din ang mga artista, nag-eendorse ng mga politiko. Kasi ngayon na may platform which is social media. Actually, to be honest, nakukulangan pa nga ako. Kasi parang right now na sobrang laki ng means and influence to lead other people, marinig sila, mas marami pa yung ini-expect mo na to talk about it pero sila pa yung miso ang mga tahimik. So I really commend now yung mga artists na alam who are really taking a political stand and fighting for equality and justice.

(Artists have always been speaking up, even endorsing politicians. But now they have a platform, social media. To be honest, I still think more can be done. Their means and influence to lead people, for them to be heard, is huge so you'd expect them to talk about it but they're the ones who are silent. I commend artists who are taking political stands and fighting for equality and justice.)



Rappler: Are there any episodes that have made a mark since the show’s return?

Margaux: Not really special, but really funny. It was really mababaw but really funny, yung hindi mo mauuwi na gift nung Christmas. Mababaw lang siya but it was timely, it was Christmas and second, ang ganda nung theme – yung hindi mo kayang iuwi… and it was useful

(It wasn't really special but it was funny. It was really shallow but really funny. It’s a gift you cannot bring home. During Christmas. It was shallow but it was timely, it was Christmas and second the theme was nice – a gift you cannot bring home…and it was useful. That made a mark for me when we made a comeback.)

Jake: I think one of my memorable times in doing vlogs is the episode in Nectar. We went to Nectar, interviewed a lot of new people and Inah Evans was there, lasing siya and kung anu-ano pinagsasabi niya live. We met so many people, ang saya [because] we met a lot of people and it’s nice to interview a lot of random people outside.

(I think one of my memorable times in doing vlogs is the episode in Nectar. We went to Nectar, interviewed a lot of new people and Inah Evans was drunk and kept on saying a lot of things live. We met so many people and it was fun.)



IC: Hindi ko vlog episode. Marami tayong magagandang vlog episode pero nung naglockdown kasi s'yempre hindi na tayo makakapag-vlog. So doon ko pa rin nakita na maganda yung format na Facebook Live na dating format ng podcasting - panel discussion, chikahan. Although maganda yung vlog but medyo happy ako na bumalik sa element natin na live discussion every Monday.

(It was not a vlog episode. We have so many but when the lockdown started, of course we could not go out and shoot videos anymore. So that's where we saw the beauty of the Facebook Live when we use to do podcasting – panel discussions, gossip, etc. Vlogging is nice but I'm quite happy we went back to the element of live discussion which we do every Monday.)

Rappler: What are the main issues that you feel still needs to be addressed in the LGBTQ+ community?

Inah: For me, its still the SOGIE bill. That’s very important. Kasi parang nag third reading na and hindi pa din siya nasasabatas. Yun talaga yung pinaglalaban ng community with or without pandemic. Right now yung Anti-Terror blll [inuuna] pero yung SOGIE bill…actually it will help our community instead of terrorizing the community. Kanina tulad ng sabi ni Ate Kevin, yung mga trans sisters natin nahihirapan sila to get employment because wala tayong bill, walang batas that protects them.

(For me it’s still the SOGIE bill because it’s very important. I think it was on third reading but it wasn’t passed as law. That’s what we are really fighting for in the community, with or without the pandemic. Right now, [they passed] the Anti-Terrorism Bill but what about SOGIE? It will help instead of terrorizing the community. As what Ate Kevin said about our trans sisters, they’re having a hard time getting employment because there is no bill, there is no law to protect them about those issues.)

IC: Ako in terms of issues na kailangan i-address, more than the SOGIE bill, meron kasi mga fake allies ngayon. I mean sa SOGIE bill iyon talaga pinaglalaban natin, yun ang core ng aming protest especially during Pride Month. This is coming from a marketing perspective na parang gamit na gamit yung rainbow flag. Put this rainbow flag automatic LGBT inclusive na but when in fact hindi nila alam ang SOGIE bill. So I think kailangan natin mas maging discerning in identifying the allies and the fake allies. And of course we push for the SOGIE bill. More than that din, Pride celebrations are technically a protest. It’s a form of active movement. Actually, approving the anti-terror bill hampers that protest kasi automatic pag nagprotesta tayo ng Pride, pag nakamalan tayong terrorista automatic ay go na iyan. So I think more than the LGBT community, the anti-terror bill affects us all in a bigger scale. So I think iyon ang kailangan i-address.

(More than the SOGIE bill, we have a lot of fake allies. The SOGIE bill is what we're really fighting and protested for, especially during Pride Month. This is coming from a marketing perspective, but I mean those who just use the rainbow flag. They put the rainbow flag on, and automatically, they're LGBT-inclusive but in fact, they know nothing about the SOGIA bill. I think we have to be more discerning in identifying allies and the fake allies. Of course, we push for the SOGIA bill. More than that, Pride celebrations are a form of protest. It's a form of active movement. Approving the anti-terror bill hampers that protest because what if we protest during Pride and they claim we're terrorists. So I think beyond the LGBT community, the anti-terror bill affects us all, in a bigger scale. We need to address that.)

Rappler: We’ve entered a new decade and although the community has done a lot, what do you think needs improvement?

Inah: Ako I think yung consistency nung pinaglalaban. Kasi meron mga membera ng community na parang minsan they don’t walk the talk. Like right now it's Pride month, post ng post ng Happy Pride... When the community serves no purpose sa kanila they don’t take part of it anymore, na parang ayaw na nila, they don’t want to talk about it , they don’t want to fight for it. So feeling hindi consistent... Parang yung mga pinaglalaban natin paano magproprogress kung tayo mismo hindi nagtutulungan in pushing [for it]... Dapat magkakapatid ang turing natin instead of pulling each other down.

(For me, I think it’s consistency in what we're fighting for. There are members of the community that sometimes don’t walk the talk. Like right now, it’s Pride Month and they would post and post "happy pride." When the community serves no purpose to them, they don’t take part in it anymore like they don’t want to talk about it, they don’t want to fight for it. So I feel it should be consistent.... We should also treat each other as family instead of pulling others down.)

– Rappler.com

Becky Nights airs every Monday via their Facebook page.