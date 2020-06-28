MANILA, Philippines – Throughout the years, Metro Manila Pride has been an annual celebration of diversity, and a march for LGBTQ+ equality but this year, the pandemic saw the festivities – and the protest – go online.

The program lasted from the afternoon throughout the evening, with the theme "Sulong Wag Patinag" ringing true as Pride pushed through all the technical difficulties that come with bringing an event typically attended by tens of thousands online.

The program included talks on SOGIE equality, solidarity speeches, and a digital march where photos of peoples' signs and pride flags were highlighted on the stream.

Among the speakers were Kabataan Party-list representative Sarah Elago, and Vice-president Leni Robredo who thanked the LGBTQ+ community for their courage in the way they fight for their rights, saying "nakakahawa ang inyong tapang at panindigan (your bravery and conviction are infectious)."

"Wag magsawa rumampa (Don't get tired of walking proud)," she said.

Honorable Vice President Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo): "Sa pagbuo natin ng isang bago at mas makatarungang mundo. Wag sana kayo panghinaan ng loob. Sabi nga ng tema ninyo ngayong taon, Sulong Wag Patinag!"#FreePride20 #SulongWagPatinag pic.twitter.com/U5qlN041fg — #FreePride20 | #SulongWagPatinag | #TayoAngLunas (@mmprideorg) June 27, 2020

A representative from the group Mental Health PH was also among the speakers, saying "You are not a disease to be cured, you are not a mistake to be corrected."

As in previous years, the event also shone the spotlight on LGBTQ+ talents.

Filipina drag queens including Jonna Kween, Minty Fresh, Marina Summers, Vinas Deluxe, Eva Le Queen, Lili Addams, and Captivating Katkat all gave sickening performances from their living rooms and against digital backgrounds.

Mocha Diva of RuPaul's Drag Race Thailand fame also performed, along with fellow Petticoat Lane drag queens Miss Tina Uglyhaira, Gigi Reyes, and Violette Blanche.

Bench Hipolito, the drag queen who was instrumental to starting the "Tala" dance craze was also among the performers, lip-synching for her life to Christina Aguilera's "I Turn To You."

Other performers include musician Matthew Chang, dancer Matti Kawpeng who did a choreography of Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK's collaboration "Sour Candy," the duo Pixie and Erin, spoken word artist Alfonso Manalastas, and international house of vogueing House of Mizrahi.

Check out the rest of the highlights from Metro Manila Pride's stream and Twitter account here.

The program ended with a message and a reminder: that Pride isn't just a celebration – it's a protest to demand not only LGBTQ+ rights but better governance.

"Ang pride ay protesta, at hindi tayo magpapatahamik. Habang nakasalalay ang kanilang ginhawa sa ating pagdudurusa, hindi nila tayo mapipigil. Sa harap ng pananakot at dahas, hindi nila kayang lipulin ang ating mga kulay, ang ating mga tinig," the group said.

(Pride is protest and we will not allow ourselves to be silenced. As long as their comforts lie in our suffering, we will not be stopped. They will not be able to silence our colors, our voices, despite their threats and acts of violence.)

"Mga mahal, panahon na para magalit. Ang galit natin ay paalala na kailangang ipagpatuloy ang laban. Isang babala, na hindi nila tayo mapatatahimik. Nanaig ang aming panawagan: SULONG, WAG PATINAG!" they added.

(Now is the time to be angry. May our anger remind us that we must continue to fight. This is a warning: you cannot silence us. Our call: move forward, be not afraid.)

The organization's reminder that Pride is protest come at several LGBTQ+ activists were arrested and detained by Manila police after staging a Pride march in the city. Despite not being told of their charges right away, protesters were brought to the Manila Police headquarters, where they stayed over the weekend because they were unable to post bail.

Metro Manila Pride also posted donation details to help pay for the Pride 20's bail.

Mga mahal, please donate to the #FreePride20 bail fund accounts:



BDO

00757 0181 082

Clarice Adriene Pan



BPI

687 610 2963

Add #FreePride20 as note



GCASH

0921 296 9784

Daniel Joseph Tan



PAYPAL

nikolaimaecatajan@gmail.com#TayoAngLunas #SulongWagPatinag pic.twitter.com/NvzibYfmWa — #FreePride20 | #SulongWagPatinag | #TayoAngLunas (@mmprideorg) June 27, 2020

Last year's Metro Manila Pride March was the biggest so far. Nearly 70,000 people converged in Marikina – nearly thrice the number of attendees during the 2018 Pride march. – Rappler.com