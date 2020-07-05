MANILA, Philippines – The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) announced on Sunday, July 5 the recipients of the 2020 Gawad CCP Para sa Sining.

Among those in the list are novelist and writer Lualhati Bautista for Literature, Kenneth Cobonpue for Design, and Clodualdo “Doy” del Mundo, Jr. for Film and Broadcast Arts

Other awardees include:

Rafael Catalino "Nonoy" Froilan, Dance

Raul M. Sunico, Music

Felix "Nonon" Padilla, Theater

Luis "Junyee" Yee, Jr., Visual Arts

Cristina Turalba, Architecture

Integrated Performing Arts Guild (IPAG), Culture of its Region

Nestor Horfilla , Cultural Work and Research

Liwayway Magazine for Development of Philippine Culture

Antonio Fabella for Dance (Posthumous)

Alice Guillermo for Cultural Research (Posthumous)

Danilo Dolor will receive the Tanging Parangal for the development and support of the arts. The Tanging Parangal is is given to individuals or organizations to honor their outstanding contributions to the development of the arts in the country.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the awarding ceremonies has been moved to 2021.

The Gawad CCP Para sa Sining is the highest award given by the Cultural Center of the Philippines to individuals and groups who have produced outstanding work and enriched their respective art forms. The award is also bestowed to cultural workers, whose research and work have helped in developing the country's arts. The award is given every 3 years. – Rappler.com