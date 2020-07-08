MANILA, Philippines – After 8 years in business, Comic Odyssey's branch at the 4th level of Fully Booked in Taguig City will be closing its doors on Sunday August 2.

The comic book and collectibles store announced the closure on Wednesday, July 8, while adding that they would be "transforming parts of our business into a stronger online model," as the pandemic continues to change the face of traditional retail and customer buying habits.

"Since 2012, we held the biggest and best Free Comic Book Day events with thousands in attendance every year. Along with multiple creator signing events, we've also celebrated comic events of all types such as Halloween Comic Fest, Batman Day, fundraisers, Christmas parties, and more," they wrote.

"With all these fun events servicing the comic community, what we've enjoyed the most are the friends and connections we've made along the way," they said, sharing photos of their best memories at the branch through the years, and asking fans to submit their own.

Comic Odyssey plans to focus their efforts into improving their online and delivery services instead, which have surged in the past months.

Fort customers can still be serviced by Comic Odyssey's remaining branches in Robinsons Galleria and Eastwood Mall.

Starting Wednesday until August 2, all back issues will be 50% off. – Rappler.com