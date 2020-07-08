Maligayang KKK day!

It was on 7th July noong 1892, nang ipinanganak ang KKK. The highest goal of the kapatiran was to attain Ka-liwanagan (enlightenment). It was their spiritual quest for Liwanag that fired the revolution. It was an inner kadakilaan— sa kaloob-looban ng bawat Katipunero— that surfaced in the material battlefields. Ang kalaban ay ang swapang-forces suppressing our ancient hunger for enlightenment.

Buong-kalooban was a spirit throbbing in each fighter — man or woman. Despite the odds, it was Lakas-ng-loob na humaharap sa superior weaponry. Ang sandata natin ay lakas-loob versus labas-lakas ng armas nila. (getz?)

Today, 128 years later, may kabuluhan pa rin ang spiritual goals ng KKK – kahit tayo’y “independent nation” (kuno!).

Tuloy ang labanan upang h’wag mamatay ang katutubong lakas-loob ng ating ninino — tungo as Liwanag. Ang kailangan ng sambayanan ay matinding culture-resistance laban sa global homogenization (salamat sa Relihiyon ng Mall-Consumerism at sa Tsunami ng Colonizing-Images handog ng mass media.)

Palibhasa, sobrang seductive ang perfume ng kulturang-material nila. Pag lumipas na ang perfume... wow, bangungot pala ang lifestyle nila! Sugod mga Kapatid!!!

BTW Yesterday, may kontibusyon ako sa ABS-CBN hearings: halos zero na ang awareness ng kabataan sa kadakilaan ni Ka Andres Bonifacio at sa talino ni Emilio Jacinto.

Palibhasa, monopolized ang media nina Spiderman, WonderWoman at Kapitan Amerika. Take note, ang advertising revenues ang nag-di-dikta sa programming ng networks. Corporate sponsors will not risk buying air time on KKK heroes when captive ang audiences sa superheroes ng Marvel.

Sigurado ang P.S.T. Films (Patok Sa Takilya) para ma-sulit ang bayad sa network.

Kung curious ka, here's a link to Rappler’s report with a video of my testimony. Here's another resource – your truly's laments over the lack of Sarling-Bayani exposure to our youth, check my LapuLapu day article on Rappler.

Anyway, Happy KKK Day at belated Hapi Lapu-Lapu day! – Rappler.com

Kidlat Tahimik is a National Artist for Film