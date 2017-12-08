LOOK: Rachelle Ann Go, Christine Allado are in London for 'Hamilton'
MANILA, Philippines – West End's Hamilton began previews on Wednesday, December 6, with two Filipinas among the cast – Rachelle Anne Go and Christine Allado. (READ: Rachelle Ann Go, Christine Allado cast in 'Hamilton' West End production)
For the musical, which will have an official press opening on December 21, Rachelle and Christine play sisters – Eliza Hamilton and Peggy Schuyler (and Maria Reynolds), respectively. Completing the three Schyuler sisters is Rachel John, who plays Angelica Schuyler.
The actresses have been posting a few photos of their time at the Victoria Palace Theatre stage. In a series of posts on Instagram, Rachelle shared photos of the cast onstage in their costumes, plus photos of the Schuyler sisters both onstage and backstage.
Meanwhile, on Twitter, Christine shared a few of the same photos, along with photos of herself outside the theater and a selfie with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Moving our way into the room where it happens!!!couldn't ask for a more beautiful home@HamiltonWestEnd @HamiltonMusical pic.twitter.com/dKaxc1mpu8— Christine Allado (@ChristineAllado) November 20, 2017
my sisters! : @DavidKorins pic.twitter.com/hEXs4agPJz— Christine Allado (@ChristineAllado) December 1, 2017
December 5, 2017
When real life exceeds anything your dreams were ever made of. We are truly lucky & blessed to be alive and fighting for what we love right now. Thank you! @Lin_Manuel is an angel sent to spread love, light and joy to all #andpeggy pic.twitter.com/UFQfN7fO8G— Christine Allado (@ChristineAllado) December 7, 2017
Christine and Rachelle are part of the first ever production of Hamiliton on the West End. – Rappler.com