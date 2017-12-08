These two Filipinas are taking West End by storm!

Published 12:17 PM, December 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – West End's Hamilton began previews on Wednesday, December 6, with two Filipinas among the cast – Rachelle Anne Go and Christine Allado. (READ: Rachelle Ann Go, Christine Allado cast in 'Hamilton' West End production)

For the musical, which will have an official press opening on December 21, Rachelle and Christine play sisters – Eliza Hamilton and Peggy Schuyler (and Maria Reynolds), respectively. Completing the three Schyuler sisters is Rachel John, who plays Angelica Schuyler.

The actresses have been posting a few photos of their time at the Victoria Palace Theatre stage. In a series of posts on Instagram, Rachelle shared photos of the cast onstage in their costumes, plus photos of the Schuyler sisters both onstage and backstage.

Love. A shot after our first run with costumes. #HamFam #hamiltonLdn #hamiltondiaryofshi @ghaney22 A post shared by Rachelle Ann Go (@gorachelleann) on Nov 28, 2017 at 12:12pm PST





The Schuyler Sisters are ready for you London #Hamilton —Silhouettes of our director and choreographer @davidkorins A post shared by Rachelle Ann Go (@gorachelleann) on Dec 1, 2017 at 4:46pm PST





Can you guess who we are playing in @hamiltonwestend? #HamiltonMusical #backstage #SchuylerSisters Lin Manuel A post shared by Rachelle Ann Go (@gorachelleann) on Dec 5, 2017 at 4:01pm PST





Hamilton Family is ready to share all the LIGHT & LOVE with you... @hamiltonwestend A post shared by Rachelle Ann Go (@gorachelleann) on Dec 6, 2017 at 10:33am PST



Meanwhile, on Twitter, Christine shared a few of the same photos, along with photos of herself outside the theater and a selfie with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Moving our way into the room where it happens!!!couldn't ask for a more beautiful home@HamiltonWestEnd @HamiltonMusical pic.twitter.com/dKaxc1mpu8 — Christine Allado (@ChristineAllado) November 20, 2017













When real life exceeds anything your dreams were ever made of. We are truly lucky & blessed to be alive and fighting for what we love right now. Thank you! @Lin_Manuel is an angel sent to spread love, light and joy to all #andpeggy pic.twitter.com/UFQfN7fO8G — Christine Allado (@ChristineAllado) December 7, 2017



Christine and Rachelle are part of the first ever production of Hamiliton on the West End. – Rappler.com