Get your senses (and wallets) ready!

Published 1:40 PM, September 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If Filipino broadway fans thought they'd never be able to watch Phantom of the Opera in the Philippines again, we’ve got some good news.

The Phantom of the Opera World Tour will be returning to Manila beginning February 20, 2019.

Even non-theater fans will knows the musical's songs such as "The Music of the Night," "All I Ask of You," "Think of Me," and "The Phantom of the Opera." It is, of course, the longest-running Broadway show.

The show opens on February 20, 2019 at the Theatre at Solaire.

Ticket prices and more details will be available on TicketWorld soon. - Rappler.com