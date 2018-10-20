The hit musical's Manila run is irresistible

Published 7:12 PM, October 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It is a truth universally acknowledged that any event set to ABBA music must be a guaranteed good time.

Whether it’s a quick shower where you belt out “I Have a Dream” with gusto, or that much-awaited “Dancing Queen” moment at a karaoke session, even just one ABBA song is feel-good magic – what more 20 ABBA songs performed in the span of two hours?

Which is, as it happens, is exactly what Mamma Mia the Musical is. And yes, it’s exactly as fun as it sounds. (WATCH: ‘Mamma Mia’ international tour cast performs in Manila)

The jukebox musical is arguably one of the more popular ones emerge from Broadway’s – no doubt due to the movie adaptations Hollywood heavyweights Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, and other Hollywood heavyweights.

There are no elaborate set pieces or costumes – when the curtains are drawn one might even think that the stage looks bare and plain. But the simplicity of the set turns out to be the perfect canvas for the spectacle that is ABBA’s music, made even more spectacular by the international cast that brought the songs to life.

As an ensemble, the cast is couldn’t be more captivating, with each of the actors giving their roles enough personal quirks so that even if the characters are familiar to fans of the story, it’ll still feel watching a new story unfold.

Daniel Crowder as Harry, Matthew Rutherford as Bill, and Tamlyn Henderson as Sam take a slightly slapstick turn as the dads, which only highlights the impressive vocals they each bring to the stage.

Lucy Mae Barker’s wide-eyed vibrance as Sophie can be felt even from the back of the venue, and her chemistry with Phillip Ryan who plays Sophie’s fiance Sky induces all the requisite kiligs, especially because the two are a couple off stage and engaged in real life.

And then of course there’s Donna and the Dynamos, with Shona White as Sophie’s mom, the inimitable Donna, Helen Anker as the glamorous Tanya, and Nicky Swift as the feisty Rosie. The trio light up the stage in every scene they share, but even their separate numbers are the highlights of the show – in particular, Helen’s rendition of “Does Your Mother Know," Nicky’s hilarious performance of “Take a Chance on Me,” and Shona’s powerful “The Winner Takes it All.”

Needless to say, not even a fancy venue and theater formalities could keep the audience from dancing to ABBA’s irresistible jams throughout the show.

For the sake of audience etiquette, everyone stayed in their seats for most part – though silhouettes of bobbing heads and swaying shoulders were a common sight (and comforting, because one felt a kinship with the rest of the audience as they tried to hold back their enthusiasm).

Thankfully, at the end of it, people got to release their inner dancing queens as the cast emerged for an encore, which came with a few last-minute surprises. My, my, how can anyone resist?

It’s a shame that the show’s Manila run is ending so soon – but the high one will get from a succession of ABBA songs performed in the span of a few hours – and the energy of the cast that made it happen – is sure to last for a long time after.

Mamma Mia runs at the Solaire Theater until October 21. Tickets are available on Ticketworld. – Rappler.com