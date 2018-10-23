Its 82nd season has 4 top-notch stage productions in store for theater-loving friends and families

Published October 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Theater junkies of all ages will be happy to know that our local theater scene has some top-notch stage entertainment up its talented sleeve for everyone to enjoy in 2019.

Repertory Philippines, one of the country’s leading theater companies, will be celebrating its 82nd season next year with a lineup of 4 incredible stage productions of various genres, two of which are REP originals.

The season will begin with a historical REP original called Miong, a musical in the English language about the youth and personal life of first-ever Philippine president, Emilio "Miong" Aguinaldo growing up, just in time for his 150th birth anniversary.

The play was written and directed by REP veteran Joy Virata.

The production will run from February 15 to March 20, with actor-musician Tim Pavino, The Voice Philippines Season 2 finalist, leading as Miong.

The next production leans towards the comedy genre with Father's Day, a witty play about the awkwardly amusing reunion between a grumpy, divorced man and his estranged, goofy young son.

Father's Day is directed by Baby Barredo and will run from March 22 to April 14, starring Miguel Faustmann and Andres Borromeo as the leading father-son duo.

The third in tow is a British drama, The Dresser, which allows audiences a poignant look at what really goes on behind the scenes in the world of theater, starring experienced actors Teroy Guzman and Audie Gemora.

The drama will run from May 3 to May 26, and is directed by Loy Arcenas, the award-winning director of Ang Larawan, which won Best Picture at the 43rd Metro Manila Film Festival.

Last but not least is the second REP original for 2019, The Quest for the Adarna. Based off the popular Filipino epic, Ibong Adarna, this cheery and colorful musical was readapted to English by Luna Inocian, written specifically for young audiences.

This production will run from September 14, 2019 to January 12, 2020 and is directed by Joy Virata.

"This season of REP is incredibly special for a number of reasons," said president and CEO of Repertory Philippines, Mindy Perez-Rubio.

"We'll be working extensively with some of the most iconic REP talents, as well as several fresh new faces who each embody REP's brand of world-class quality. As the foremost theater company in the Philippines that stages Broadway and West End plays as well as local originals, we steadfastly commit ourselves to giving audiences a topnotch theater experience that celebrates all kinds of genres."

Perez-Rubio also announced that Repertory Philippines will be forming a strategic partnership with one of the country's leading television service providers with the mission to bring the magic of theater to TV screens all over the country. -Rappler.com

For inquiries, you may call Repertory Philippines at 4511474. You can also visit Ticketworld's website or the official Repertory Philippines site for updates and show schedules.