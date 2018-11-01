Written by Dorothea Gloria, ‘The Sun Tries Dating’ will open at the Manhattan Repertory Theatre on November 2

Published 12:25 PM, November 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A short play on friendship and the dating world, written by playwright and actress Dorothea Gloria, will be shown at the Manhattan Repertory Theatre on November 2 and 3 at 6:30 pm on both days.

The Sun Tries Dating will be Gloria’s debut in a New York theater, and her first crack at comedy.

A stage actress from the Philippines with a theater arts degree from Assumption College in Makati, Gloria is on her final year at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York.

Using cultural references in Asia such as the Philippines’ Maria Clara and Japan’s geisha, The Sun Tries Dating is about the hits and misses of two best friends who help another friend, Sole, to succeed in the dating world.

Inspired by the #MeToo movement sweeping America, the 27-year-old Gloria said she wanted the play to “reach out to women and make them question our current dating norms.”

The play is directed by Gwendolyn Snow, who is ably assisted by Adam Martin.

Gloria will also perform in the play, along with Annasole Podesta from Italy; Chrysi Sylaidi from Greece; and Vincent Van der Velde from Belgium.

Acting since she was 7 years old, Gloria has performed professionally in various Philippine theater companies such as the Cultural Center of the Philippines, Repertory Philippines, and PETA (Philippine Educational Theater Association).

In 2014, she earned BroadwayWorld’s best featured actress award for her role as Jean in Repertory Philippines’ August: Osage County. Gloria has also co-starred with acclaimed Filipino theater actors Ricky Davao in Palasyo ni Valentin and Nonie Buencamino in Twelfth Night.

The first play that she wrote was back in college.

