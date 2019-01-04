Noah and Allie's love story is being adapted for the Broadway stage as a musical

Published 5:34 PM, January 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Remember that iconic kissing in the rain scene between Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling?

Well, The Notebook fans and theater enthusiasts, here's your chance to see it in the flesh, because the romantic drama will soon be hitting Broadway.

The 2004 film starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling is based on Nicholas Sparks bestselling novel of the same name.

Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson is at the musical helm of the Broadway version, and Bekah Brunstetter, producer for NBC’s This Is Us, is the writer.

Nicholas Sparks will also joining in on the collaboration with producers Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch.

Excited to share BIG NEWS... #TheNotebook is coming to Broadway! Playwright and #ThisIsUs producer Bekah Brunstetter will be writing the adaptation, w/ artist @Ingridmusic handling music and lyrics. Thrilled to work w/ everyone on bringing this to stage! https://t.co/rVAVQYzpxX pic.twitter.com/c4UaHE1FZ7 — Nicholas Sparks (@NicholasSparks) January 3, 2019

The Notebook is Sparks’ first published novel, released in 1996. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams starred in the movie adaptation.



The love story features a whirlwind romance set in the 1940s between mill worker Noah and rich girl Allie and their relationship through the decades.

According to Variety, Sparks said in statement, “I am thrilled to work with Bekah and Ingrid in order to make The Notebook a reality on Broadway. They are amazingly talented, and obviously, the story is near and dear to my heart.”

Further details on the production timeline and its full team have yet to be announced. – Rappler.com