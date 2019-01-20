Wizards, witches, and mudbloods are all welcome to catch the famous Harry Potter parody stage play during its fourth visit to Manila

Published 7:12 PM, January 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Good news, Potterheads and theater junkies – the "unauthorized Harry Potter experience" has been summoned back on stage, much to the delight of Manila's Potted Potter fans.

The Harry Potter parody stage production returns to Manila for its fourth year, ready to put on another crazy show of all seven Harry Potter books, magically condensed into 70 minutes.

Potted Potter will run from March 20 to 24, 2019 for 9 shows at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater, BGC Arts Center.

Expected to grace the theater stage is a comedic show by two men, a real-life game of Quidditch, a fire-breathing dragon, songs, and some nostalgic Hogwarts magic.

Potted Potter is written and created by duo Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, both Olivier Award nominees for the best entertainment category. Music composition is by Phil Innes and direction by Richard Hurst.

It has also made its way around the globe, from the United Kingdom, Australia, Asia, and to North America.

The family-friendly production is no stranger to Manila, having amused its Filipino audience thrice already, back in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Potted Potter tickets are available through Ticket World's website. Ticket prices range from P1,000 to P2,500. – Rappler.com