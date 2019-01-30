The 1995 debut album of the 90's singer-songwriter is now a musical of the same name and is heading to Broadway late 2019

Published 5:38 PM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – We've got one hand in our pockets and another giving 90's musician Alanis Morissette's newest announcement a thumbs-up.

Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette's iconic alternative-rock hits are being revived as a musical.

Our new musical comes to #Broadway this fall.

We want you to know everything first—sign up by Feb. 11 to get priority access to tickets and to stream an exclusive first listen of “All I Really Want”, featuring our World Premiere cast. https://t.co/mB8M3IOyDw #JaggedLittleBroadway pic.twitter.com/VZNGOMFxRK — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) January 28, 2019

Her Grammy award-winning 1995 breakthrough album Jagged Little Pill has inspired a musical of the same name, which will be taking centerstage on Broadway late 2019.

Jagged Little Pill first premiered at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 2018, running 10 shows.

It is directed by Diane Paulus and written by Oscar-winning Diablo Cody, who also directed and wrote 2007 film Juno.



The musical takes on pressing issues of today's society, such as rape culture and addiction, reprising Morisette’s raw, hard-hitting lyrical songs throughout. It follows a family called the Healys, whose "perfect facade" is more than meets the eye.

Audiences can expect to hum along to Morissette classics such as "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand in My Pocket," and "Ironic", as well as hear for the first time new songs written by Alanis herself.

“We wanted to produce something that was not just another Broadway musical, but was true to the legacy of the record,” lead producer Vivek J. Toward said in an interview.

“We want to be an entertaining musical with messages.”

The Broadway show's cast has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com