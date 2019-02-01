The musical, which features beloved songs from the APO Hiking Society, will be showing throughout February and March

Published 12:37 PM, February 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Eto Na! Musikal nAPO! is coming back for a second run beginning February 2 at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater in Taguig City. ([WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Eto Na! Musikal nAPO! Cast)

The musical tells the story of a barkada in the 70s, as they work together and apart and make sense of the turbulent times – all while trying to join and win and songwriting and singing competition. As the title implies, the musical makes use of classic Filipino songs penned and popularized by no less than the APO Hiking Society.

The original Filipino musical had its first run in August 2018, which lasted around a month – much to the dismay of fans who weren’t able to snag a ticket. It returns almost 5 months later with its original cast intact and several additions to boot. Mark Bautista, Jobim Javier, Alfritz Blanche, Jon Philippe Go, Jef Flores, Jon Abella, and Vyen Villanueva reprise their lead roles. Joining them are Rita Daniela, Marika Sasaki, Sab Jose, Raul Montesa, Neomi Gonzales, Gian Gloria, Shalee Vicencio, Peachy Atilano-Guevara, Anton Posadas, Jourdan Bartolome, and Derrick Gozos. New additions include Floyd Tena, Mica Javier, Roxanne Barcelo, Vien King, and Luis Marcelo.

Minor tweaks have also been made since its first run – so if you caught it the first time, you might just want to check the musical out again.

Eto Na! Musikal nAPO! had its first run in August 2018, which lasted over a month – much to the dismay of fans who weren’t able to snag a ticket. Its second run will be much longer – catch Eto Na! Musikal nAPO! at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater on February 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 22-24, March 1-3, 8, 10 & 15-17, 2019, at 8:00 P.M. on Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays, and 2:30 P.M. on Saturdays & Sundays. Tickets are available at www.ticketworld.com.ph.

The musical is a production of Globe Live and 9Works Theatrical. – Rappler.com