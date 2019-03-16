Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs are set to hit the musical theater, complete with a soundtrack by Sir Elton John

Published 4:58 PM, March 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs are back – not on the silver screen, but now, on stage.

The Devil Wears Prada is being adapted as a musical, with Tony award-winning director Anna D. Shapiro (Of Mice and Men, This is Our Youth, August: Osage Country) eyeing a Broadway release.

The musical's soundtrack will be helmed by none other than Sir Elton John, with lyrics care of Shaina Taub and book by Paul Rudnick.

“Re-imagining The Devil Wears Prada for the musical theater is super exciting. I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture," Elton John told Deadline in an interview.

It will be produced by Kevin McCollum, Fox Stage Productions, and Rocket Entertainment.

An official cast and production timeline have yet to be announced.

Based on the bestselling book by Lauren Weisberger, The Devil Wears Prada film tells the story of Andy Sachs, an ambitious writer who finds herself at the hands of infamous Runway magazine editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. The film stars Anne Hathaway (Andy) and Meryl Streep (Miranda).

Since its release in 2006, the film has earned $326 million worldwide and an Oscar nomination for Meryl's iconic performance. – Rappler.com