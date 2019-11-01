MANILA, Philippines – The musical adaptation of Lualhati Bautista’s 1983 novel Dekada ’70 is hitting the theater stage again from February 21 to March 8, 2020, for a limited 3-weekend run at the Black Box of Arete, Quezon City.

Adapted and directed by Pat Valera, 2020's Dekada '70 run will star both new and original cast members.

Dekada '70 premiered at the Doreen Black Box Theater in Ateneo de Manila University in September 2018. The musical revolves around the Bartolome family in the midst of Martial Law in the 1970s – with events such as the Plaza Miranda bombing, the illegal arrests of political activists, and the suspension of the writ of the habeas corpus included.

Tickets go on sale starting November 2019, although no specific date has been announced yet. For more information, you can visit Dekada 70's official Facebook page. – Rappler.com