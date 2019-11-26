MANILA, Philippines – The original Royal Shakespeare Company theater production based on the 1988 Roald Dahl novel, Matilda The Musical, is heading to The Theatre at Solaire in 2020 for a March 5 to March 15 run.

Tickets for the award-winning London West End Production are available for purchase starting 3 pm on Tuesday, November 26, through Ticketworld.

The musical, which is directed by Tony-winning Matthew Warchus, is produced by GWB Entertainment along with GMG Productions and Virtus Live.

Matilda revolves around a child genius who possesses telekinetic powers, but is under the terror reign of her toxic family and an abusive principal. Using her kind nature, her special gift, and her extraordinary intelligence, the lovable little girl manages to find her way through school and life.

The classic novel was adapted into a movie in 1996 entitled Matilda, starring Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito, Pam Ferris, and Embeth Davidtz. – Rappler.com