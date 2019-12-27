MANILA, Philippines – 2019 has been a good year for Philippine theater.

For the most part, theater addicts have never been left wanting for both local and international productions. But what exactly goes on behind the glitz and glamour of theater?

In this episode of Inside the Industry, we talk to theater director and choreographer Dexter Santos about the hustle and hardwork behind the perfectly-executed scenes, translating Eraserheads songs onto the stage, and choreographing a part of the SEA Games opening. – Rappler.com