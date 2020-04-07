MANILA, Philippines – In the most trying of situations, art can either offer an escape or even funnel and help sift one's emotions to make better sense of what's happening.

So it's only apt that as Luzon enters its 4th week in lockdown and prepares for a two week extension that Dulaang UP released the full video of The Kundiman Party.

Dulaang UP uploaded the play in full on Monday, April 6, as the second installment of their REMEMBRANCE RESISTANCE RESURRECTION series. Kundiman Party was the highlight of the theater group's 26th season and was revived during PETA's 2019 season.

Starring Shamaine Centenera-Buencamino as one-time Palace favorite Adela Dolores, the play touches on art, freedom, democracy, and resistance.

Written by Floy Quintos and directed by Dexter M. Santos, Kundiman Party is charming, funny, irreverent, piercing and painfully relevant. While the recorded version is admittedly not as immersive as watching it on stage, it's undoubtedly an important watch in 2020. – Rappler.com