Tired of wining and dining? Spice up Valentine’s Day with these alternative date ideas

It’s that time of the year when couples get sweeter and more vocal about their love for each other!

And while we often equate Valentine’s Day dates with candle-lit dinners, chocolates, and roses, there are also other ways to liven up your celebration.

Don’t get us wrong, we know how romantic and intimate dinner dates are, but if you and your significant other want to go for a more adventurous and fun route, here are some interesting activities that you can try around Metro Manila:

Tour around Intramuros

If you are into art and history, why not go for a classic romantic date around Intramuros? You can relive the beauty of Old Manila by going on a photo walk or touring its streets on a bike.

Bambike Ecotours, which is located across San Agustin Church, even offers a “Bike With Jowa” promo where couples can get two hours of bike rental for two then cap off the tour with food and drinks from a nearby bar. They also offer guided bike tours, wherein local tour guides provide trivia about Intramuros.

If you and your partner don’t know how to bike, you can explore Old Manila through a kalesa or horse-drawn carriage instead. You’ll be passing through several historical sites such as Fort Santiago, Manila Cathedral, and Rizal Park, while the accompanying tour guide will give you more insight about the place’s rich history.

Share love with furry friends

Make your celebration extra meaningful by spending it with our furry friends.

Volunteer to play, walk, and bond with the rescued pitties from Laguna Pit Bulls Manila. A few hours of your time is already a great help in keeping the animals healthy and improving their relationship with humans. Plus, pet lovers would know how therapeutic it is to cuddle and play with these furry creatures.

And if you and your partner happen to fall in love with one of the pitties, you can even take a step to an even bigger commitment by deciding to foster or adopt a pet together! Know though that taking care of a pet is a huge responsibility, so only do so if you are able, ready, and qualified.

Make each other personalized items

If you prefer a more laid-back, but still special, celebration, why not go for a pottery date with your partner? This way, you can enjoy each other’s company in peace and still memorialize the occasion with personalized items for each other!

Imagine having coffee in a mug that your partner made for you, or putting flowers in a vase that you made together. Definitely, a memorable way to remember this year’s Valentine’s Day.

There are several pottery studios that offer basic pottery classes and workshops around Metro Manila. The Bumi and Ashe studio in Quezon City, for example, has a private pottery date for couples! The three-hour class will teach you and your partner how to use the wheel, sculpt, and paint your pieces.

The private workshop also includes snacks and drinks so you can munch on something while crafting your piece. Pets are allowed, too, so you can still spend time with your furbabies during your dates.

Sign up for baking classes

Sweets are a staple for Valentine’s Day, but we know how hard it is to get pastries during this special day unless you’ve made prior reservations.

So, why not create your own? This date is perfect for those who’ve always wanted to try baking but do not have enough equipment and ingredients.

In I Did It Myself DIY Bakery in Megamall, couples have the chance to personalize each treat to their liking. You can choose from simple desserts like cookies and cupcakes or bake your own cake.

Prices range based on the complexity and ingredients of the treat, but the price is also inclusive of the whole baking experience – ingredients, materials, decorations, and staff assistance. For their Valentine’s Day promo, they even have special cakes that are available only for a limited time, in case you’d like to go all-out and decorate a whole cake.

Test your relationship with room escape games

Admit it: there’s nothing like an escape room to test your relationship. This exhilarating date idea will test not only both your communication and problem-solving skills, but will also show how well you work together under stress. The question is, are you up for the challenge?

There’s plenty of escape rooms around Metro Manila that you can consider, just find a theme that’s perfect for you.

Play in indoor playgrounds

Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to get extra cheesy, but if you and your partner are competitive, why not step up your game by going to several indoor playgrounds and sports areas around Metro Manila. Here are some activities you can try:

Indoor golf

If you’ve always wanted to try golf but find it expensive, go to Pat’s Putts in Tiendesitas, Pasig instead.

This indoor mini golf area has a neon glow-in-the-dark course: from the aisles, amenities, and even their golf balls! It also has several golf tracks that get harder and trickier as you progress, making it perfect for both beginner and experienced players.

While the indoor golf area is the main attraction, they also offer several activities such as a giant jenga, tic-tac-toe, and card games! There’s also a diner inside the area in case you need some pika-pika.

Indoor racing

Up for a thrilling experience? Why not brush up on your driving skills and race your partner at an indoor karting track!

The EKart Raceway in SM City North EDSA is dubbed as the first all-electric indoor karting track in Metro Manila. You can go behind the wheel of electric go-karts and satisfy your need for speed.

Safety equipment will also be provided while race stewards will give training sessions about safety precautions, before participants could go on-track.

Indoor roller skating

Fan of the ‘70s aesthetic? Go for a retro-inspired date in roller skates!

The Roller Disco rink, which is available on both branches of Fisher Mall in Quezon City and Malabon City, can be a good place to test your roller skating skills. Hold hands with your partner as you try to find your footing, or impress them with your ability to roller skate with ease.

Indoor wall climbing

Are you the athletic type of couple who are in need of adrenaline rush? Then maybe a date activity at an indoor climbing venue might just be up your alley.

Several indoor climbing venues around Metro Manila offer a variety of activities for both beginners and experienced climbers. Instructors are also around the area to teach beginners on the basics of indoor wall climbing, so there’s no need to worry.

Indoor playgrounds

Or are you more of the chill-and-fun type of couple? There are several indoor playgrounds around Metro Manila that could be a match for you!

Jumpyard, Trampoline Park, and WiiJump are among the trampoline parks in the Metro, and they offer a series of obstacles that let you jump onto different trampolines, dive into huge foam pools, and play ball games.

Or, if you’re down to get dirty, visit Gootopia, Manila’s first slime-themed fun house. There are several activities for all ages, and you can even fulfill your dream of getting slimed ala Nickelodeon at the end!

Which of these date ideas will you and your partner try this Valentine’s Day? – Rappler.com