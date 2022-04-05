Art in the Park 2022 is happening online in April

This is the third time the local art fair has gone virtual since it was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic and had a hybrid event in 2021

MANILA, Philippines – Art in the Park 2022 will once again ne held online via www.artinthepark.ph from April 24 to May 1, with over 63 galleries showcasing their works, the organizers announced.

Art in the Park has been showcasing artists’ works digitally since its in-person edition was first postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic. The first show was held in August, followed by another virtual display in January of 2021. In July, a few months after, they conducted a hybrid event where the event partly returned to Salcedo Park.

Art in the Park and the Jaime Velasquez Park in Salcedo Village, Makati City go way back – the latter has been the annual location of the fair since 2006, where artists, galleries, art schools, independent art spaces, and collectives gather in support of local art.

The fair is still free for public viewing. The physical display often features paintings, sculptures, art installations, and photographs, which can be bought for P50,000 and below.

While the complete lineup for this year and other details of the fair are yet to be announced, the digital move has made viewing and buying art more accessible to people who can’t go to the physical stalls. It is the second major art event in Metro Manila after Art Fair Philippines 2022 recently ended its run on April 1.

Art in the Park is organized by Philippine Art Events, Inc. for the benefit of the Museum Foundation of the Philippines and supports MFPI in raising awareness for the National Museum and its network. – with reports by Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern.