‘Himagsikang Rosas’: Artists, educators unite to support Robredo presidential run

Five National Artists are among the cultural workers who have come together for the 'pink revolution'

MANILA, Philippines – Some of the biggest names in Filipino arts and culture have come together to pledge their support for Vice President and presidential candidate Leni Robredo.

In a statement released Tuesday, March 1, artists, educators, historians, and cultural workers declared a “himagsikang rosas” – a pink revolution – inspired by Leni’s campaign color.

The group said they drew inspiration from the Philippine Revolution of 1896 as they uphold several principles: that Filipinos are good and noble; that the government should respect human rights, defend justice, and work for the progress of the country; and that leaders should fight corruption relentlessly.

They also believe that, “ang matinding pag-ibig sa bayan, dalisay na pagmamahal sa sariling kultura at kasaysayan, bayanihan, pagdadamayan, malayàng paglikha’t pagtuklas, at tulong-tulong na pagsisikap ang tunay na landas para sa pagsasarili, kaginhawahan, kaunlaran, at tagumpay ng Filipinas sa piling ng mga bansa sa daigdig.”

(An intense love of country, culture, and history, a sense of togetherness and cooperation, and the freedom to express ourselves and discover the world are what will lead our nation to true independence, peace, progress, and global success.)

“Kalakip ang aming pag-asa na ang Himagsikang Rosas ang papatnubay sa isang mapayapàng pambansang pagbabago sa pamamagitan ng Halalang 2022. Mabuhay si Leni Robredo at ang kaniyang mga kasámang kandidato! Mabuhay ang Himagsikang Rosas!” they said.

(Our hope is that the Pink Revolution will guide us towards peaceful change through the 2022 elections. Long live Leni Robredo and her fellow candidates! Long live the Pink Revolution!)

The signatories include five National Artists: writer Virgilio S. Amario, painter Ben Cab, composers Ryan Cayabyab and Ramon Santos, and dancer Alice Reyes.

Prima ballerina Lisa Macuja was also among the signatories, along with iconic singer Celeste Legaspi, writer Gina Apostol, film producer Noel Ferrer, theater actress Jenny Jamora, filmmaker Jim Libiran, historian Xiao Chua, and musician Bayang Barrios.

A number of celebrities also pledged their support: Edu Manzano, Cherry Pie Picache, Agot Isidro, Pia Magalona, and Bituin Escalante. – Rappler.com