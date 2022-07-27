Ateneo’s Areté announces reopening after shooting incident

The Ateneo de Manila University's creativity and innovation hub has been cleared by law enforcement to resume operations

MANILA, Philippines – The Areté announced on Wednesday, July 27 that it will resume regular operations on Thursday, July 28 following the tragedy on its premises earlier in the week.

The creativity and innovation hub of the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City was the scene of a deadly shooting on Sunday, July 24. Former Lamitan mayor Rosita “Rose” Furigay was among at least three persons killed in the incident.

In a statement on their social media accounts, the Areté said that they have been cleared by law enforcement to reopen, assuring employees, students, and guests that the place will remain “a safe and secure venue for creative expression and experimentation.”

The statement encouraged people to “once again explore our galleries and exhibition spaces; collaborate and play in our laboratories and studios; visit our performance spaces; and gather in our common areas.”

The creative complex was launched in 2019. It is home to the esteemed Ateneo Art Gallery, the Ateneo Laboratory for the Learning Sciences, and Ateneo SALT (Science and Art of Learning and Teaching), among other state-of-the-art amenities. – Rappler.com