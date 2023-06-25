Beyond thirst traps: What it’s really like to be an OnlyFans creator in the Philippines

From planning photo shoots, to interacting with subscribers, to dealing with body shaming – it's no walk in the park for OnlyFans creator Tabitha Rice

MANILA, Philippines – Tabitha Rice joined OnlyFans as a joke.

Unlike many other content creators on the platform, she didn’t have any background in making adult content. She was a bartender and mixologist by trade, working as a brand ambassador for a liquor company. At most, she would show skin on her Instagram account, where she would post artsy thirst traps in between snippets of her daily adventures.

Sometimes, she’d post these thirst traps with earnest reflections on body image and self-love. More often, she’d post them with one-liners and jokes – just like she did in early 2022, when, accompanying spicy photos on her Instagram stories, she quipped: “Rent day today, who wants to buy my feet pics?”

To her slight surprise, many of her followers replied in earnest, asking, “How much?”

“There’s a market for it,” she told Rappler in an interview. “I knew there was a market for it before, but I didn’t know that it was really that rampant. And that was just [on] Instagram.”

She decided to push the joke further. She posted again, telling her followers she needed a bit more cash, and that she would start an OnlyFans page.

“As soon as I posted something like that, I would get a message every day or every other day by completely random people, sometimes my friends – ‘Where’s the OnlyFans?’” she shared. “So people actually thought I was being serious. So I was just like, I would get these messages so often, you know what, I’m just gonna do it.”

Courtesy of Tabitha Rice Courtesy of Tabitha Rice

By now, OnlyFans is the default punchline to wisecracks about being broke and needing an extra source of income. The website has been around since 2016, and is basically a subscription-based platform for all kinds of content creators to share their work.

Despite a short-lived bid to ban sexually explicit content on the site in 2021, it’s become known as a wellspring for NSFW content on the internet, providing a platform for everything from tasteful nudes to straight-up pornography.

The platform has become somewhat of an equalizer in the adult content industry. With OnlyFans, it seems that anyone can make money off of making erotic or pornographic content – all they’d need is a decent camera, internet access, and perhaps most crucially, confidence.

But as it turns out, it’s not that simple. For one, Filipinos are not allowed to be creators on the platform – only subscribers.

Tabitha set up her OnlyFans page in March, but had to use her British passport to do so. Later on, she also needed to set up a bank account abroad, which was a challenge, being based in the Philippines.

“Because of the fact that we are a very conservative country also, OnlyFans is actually not allowed here,” Tabitha said. “I think I just really had a privilege or I had the ability to make a content creator profile because of the fact that I’m also a British citizen.”

‘Tasteful thirst traps’

After her account was approved, she started planning out the content that she wanted to make. Tabitha is someone who flits from one idea to the next – but does so with follow-through. For instance, she got into bartending on a whim and turned it into a whole career (she’s a bar consultant now).

It’s safe to expect the same for her OnlyFans. She has big plans for her platform, but following the long-held capitalist tenet of “sex sells,” she’s starting with spicy photos, which she describes as “tasteful thirst traps.”

The way Tabitha describes it, making OnlyFans content isn’t as simple as shooting feet pics or nudes and calling it a day. Rather, it involves a delicate balance of teasing your potential subscribers and keeping your actual subscribers satisfied – all while staying within the realm of what is comfortable for you. In Tabitha’s case, her appeal lies in how her content feels both real and aspirational – editorial-level lingerie pics paired with flirty one-line captions.

Most of her content is shot by professional photographers, with Tabitha herself handling the styling and art direction. From soaking herself in milk, to laying down on the sand, to perching on rocks, she has done some next-level modeling for her OnlyFans page.

Courtesy of Tabitha Rice

“I ordered some lingerie and all of that and so we’ve been shooting around my house. I got a content house as well that we shot in, and it’s mostly just implied and lingerie photos…. So what I’ve been trying to do is kind of just teasing the audience first and then talking to them privately,” she said.

For a subscription fee of $14.99, Tabitha’s OnlyFans fans get full access to her tasteful thirst traps – those she posts on her Instagram and more. Subscribers are also able to message her and request for custom photos, video calls, and sexts – for an additional fee, of course.

“I sell that separately, but I just try to get to know my subscribers…. They let me know what kind of content they want to see. Of course there are requests that are very explicit and I have to explain to them that I don’t do that. Most of the time they’re very respectful about it,” she said.

“I could tell they really subscribe because they want to subscribe to me and be able to speak to me and all of that, which makes me feel really nice, because I know it’s not just my body that they want. It’s like, they really want to get to know me. It’s great,” she said.

Within three weeks of starting her account, she shot up to the top 6% of creators on the platform based on her earnings. As of this writing, she is now among the top 3.8% of creators worldwide – no small feat, considering that OnlyFans now has over 3 million content creators, according to their website.

Tabitha doesn’t have the biggest OnlyFans following, but her subscription fee costs more than most – and those who do subscribe seem happy to pay. Most of them are funneled to her OnlyFans page from Instagram, Facebook, and even Bumble, where, in a strategic marketing move, she placed a link to her account and geo-tagged it to high-earning countries.

“Apparently, the average OnlyFans creator actually just earns about $150 to $200 a month…and I think it’s because I put up my subscription at a higher price and then I sell my exclusive content higher,” she shared, saying that she was surprised to be included among the top creators, especially since she doesn’t do porn.

“At first I heard about people earning on OnlyFans and I was very skeptical about it. I was like ‘Really, people buy their own house with OnlyFans?’” she said. “Now I actually believe it.”

Body struggles

As with any woman who puts her body out into the world, Tabitha has had more than her fair share of rude comments – from body shaming to downright sexual harassment. It’s a challenge to deal with as it is, especially for Tabitha, who battles body dysmorphia.

But in a way, taking photos of herself has allowed her to face body dysmorphia head-on.

“Majority of the time, I love my body…but body dysmorphia is so tricky that way because one day you’re gonna look at yourself in the mirror and be just like, ‘Oh that’s how I look,’ and the next day you look at yourself in the mirror and see a completely different person. And I feel like this issue is not being talked about a lot and a lot of people go through it; that’s why people are very hesitant to post these things,” she said.

As it turns out, sharing photos of her body has also helped her followers deal with body image issues.

“There was this one post I did recently where I flaunted, you know, my tiger stripes and my cellulite and my pimples and everything. And the amount of women who came forward to me especially, saying that really helped them and their self-esteem a lot knowing that there are still women who accept themselves…it’s amazing to hear,” she said.

Courtesy of Tabitha Rice

She admitted that she edits her pictures too sometimes, but all while fully reminding herself that the edited version is not who she is.

Interestingly enough, while her OnlyFans market is mostly male, she gets more feedback on her photos from women – and to her, it feels more validating.

“I don’t know if they’re all bisexual women – because I’m bisexual – but it’s more of just…when men do respond it’s more of just like, ‘Oh so sexy’…. I would say I speak for all women when I say this, but a compliment from a man means nothing, while a compliment from another woman means everything,” she laughed.

“Coming from a woman, it feels more genuine,” she said.

Objectified

As empowering as it can be to post her sexy photos online, becoming known as an OnlyFans girl also opens her up to being objectified. Tabitha isn’t naive – for her, it’s just something that comes with the job. And anyway, most of the objectifying only happens online.

“Because I do post a lot of sexy material and all of that, I do get objectified by these men online, but so far in person, because there are times that I bump into some of my followers in person, none of them would ever, ever treat me differently or objectify me when I’m in front of them,” she said.

On Instagram, some of the comments she gets venture into the territory of sexual harassment, but Tabitha takes it all in stride, so much so that at some point, she even questioned whether she liked the way she was being spoken to.

“It made me question – why am I posting all of these? Do I like the way men talk to me or do I like the way they treat me and all of that?” she shared.

“But then I realized, that doesn’t say anything about me but it says a lot about how they are…. So I’m doing it all for the right reasons in my head and in my heart. It’s not my responsibility or my concern how you view me. It’s how I view myself and how the people around me are empowering me and vice-versa that matters to me,” she said.

Luckily, her friends and family are all supportive of her venture. Also, the people who actually pay for her content are respectful for the most part – likely because they get to interact with her directly.

“There’s also really a level of respect that comes along with it because at the same time people who have OnlyFans or people who subscribe to girls on OnlyFans, it’s not just transactional, there’s a level of, what do you call this, I wouldn’t say intimacy, but more of like it’s an interpersonal relationship,” she said.

As Tabitha shared, a lot of her subscribers don’t even want to purchase exclusive content, and seem happy just to be able to talk to her and “pick my brain rather than my body.”

Beyond thirst traps

As of this writing, Tabitha is based in Siargao, where she is also running Tipsy Tours – basically, island-hopping tours that come with free-flowing cocktails and beer. Her island life has now become the backdrop for her OnlyFans content, which she ultimately plans on expanding beyond just sexy photos.

The idea is to use OnlyFans as the platform it was originally intended to be – a hub for content creators, not necessarily NSFW. From podcasts with game changers in different industries, to cocktail-making videos, to vlogs – she wants to do it all.

“Especially in today’s day and age, there’s so much to consume online, especially being [on] a platform that your content is mostly adult content. I kind of wanted to change that narrative…. I want to be able to put out content that is actually of substance,” she said.

“I just figured I want to do all of these things…. But I don’t want to have to go through each and every social platform to do it. So I thought the easiest way to combine all of those things was to make an OnlyFans platform,” she shared.

Courtesy of Tabitha Rice

“I don’t want people to think that because it’s OnlyFans, we’re all just gonna talk about sex. I do wanna talk about society…men and women, gender roles, all of those topics that are quite taboo. But at the same time, I want my platform to be more of a safe space. Whatever you guys have, whatever opinions, it’s definitely welcomed in terms of, we can debate about different topics for the sole purpose of hearing what the other party has to say. It’s not like, this is how I think. It’s about understanding different perspectives, having a conversation,” she said.

While the podcast has yet to materialize, at the rate Tabitha is going on OnlyFans, it seems to be only a matter of time.

True to form, Tabitha has taken a joke and turned it into something empowering – a space where she is able to earn a good living, make her subscribers and followers feel good, and be unapologetically herself. The fact that she’s doing all of this in lingerie seems almost beside the point. – Rappler.com

