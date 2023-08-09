CCP names new director and principal conductor for Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

His first concert as the PPO's principal conductor is set for September 15

MANILA, Philippines – The Cultural Center of the Philippines has named Maestro Grzegorz Nowak as the new music director and principal conductor of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO).

The Polish conductor takes over management of the orchestra from Maestro Yoshikazu Fukumura, who ended his tenure in 2021.

Nowak was selected from a shortlist of five other conductors, who each took the baton for the PPO’s 38th concert season.

Nowak led the orchestra for the second concert of the series on October 7, 2022, at the CCP Main Theater. He conducted the PPO as they performed masterpieces by National Artist Lucio San Pedro, Peter Illich Tchaikovsky, and Igor Stravinsky.



As the new music director, Nowak will be leading the preparation of PPO’s programs and concert season. He will also be responsible for training musicians and heading other related activities.

He is expected to conduct at least 10 to 12 performances per year, including the regular PPO season, outreach tours, the Young People’s Concert Series, and other special events of CCP. He will also be in charge of a development program for the PPO members.



Nowak is a sought-after conductor whose long career in opera and concerts includes a stint as the principal associate conductor of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London.

He was the music director of the Polish National Opera in Warsaw, Poland from 2017 to 2020, and led other orchestras in Poland, Germany, Switzerland, and the US. He was also able to conduct various prestigious orchestras, including the London Symphony Orchestra, the Orchestre National de France, and the Hong Kong Philharmonic.



He studied conducting, composition, and violin at the Ignacy Jan Paderewski Academy of Music in Poznan, Poland, before receiving his doctorate degree at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. He obtained a Serge Koussevitsky Fellowship at Tanglewood, where he later became Kurt Masur’s assistant.



He gained international recognition when he won the prestigious Ernest Ansermet Conducting Competition in Geneva, bringing home all the special awards, including the Grand Prix Patek Philippe, the Rolex Prize, the Swiss Prize, and the American Patronage Prize.

Throughout his career, Nowak has worked and performed with many renowned soloists, including Martha Argerich, Yefim Bronfman, Nigel Kennedy, Anne-Sophie Mutter, Mstislav Rostropovich, Gil Shaham, and Krystian Zimerman, as well as singers Janet Baker, Kathleen Battle, Marilyn Horne, Gwyneth Jones, Sherrill Milnes, and Anja Silja.

His first concert as the PPO’s principal conductor will kick off the orchestra’s 39th season. It will be held on September 15, 7:30 pm, at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater at Circuit, Makati. The orchestra will be performing French composer Hector Berlioz’s “Roman Carnival,” Italian composer Ottorino Respighi’s “Pini di Roma,” and Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg’s “Piano Concerto” with guest performer pianist Mark Beddington.

Tickets are available at the CCP Blackbox Theater Box Office and at TicketWorld. – Rappler.com