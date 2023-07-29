Cebu’s first national museum to open in August

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Chief Executive also led the ribbon cutting ceremony and unveiling of marker before touring the various exhibitions displayed in the museum featuring the rich artistic, cultural and natural heritage of Cebu province.

CEBU, Philippines – The first national museum in Cebu will officially open its doors to the public on August 1.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the inauguration of the museum on Friday, July 28, together with Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco, Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia, Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, and other dignitaries.

“It is a milestone not only for the Queen City of the South and the whole province of Cebu but for the entire country as the opening of this museum brings to the fore our rich natural, cultural, and artistic treasures,” Marcos said during the ceremony.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. graces the inauguration of the National Museum of the Philippines – Cebu, also known as the Central Visayas Regional Museum, at the Old Customs House located within Plaza Independencia in Cebu City on Friday (July 28, 2023). Malacañang Photo

Historians, academicians, and learners will find special exhibits featuring artworks from the Philippine Center in New York and various paintings from the collection of Martino “Tinong” Abellana, known as the “Dean of Cebuano Painters.”

There are five main galleries highlighting Cebu’s geological resources, plant and animal life, archeological discoveries, local arts and history, and ethnography embedded in island trade and culture.

Visitors can also enjoy the open terrace, courtyard, and museum shop.

A national treasure

The former Audana building, also known as the Old Customs House, was built and designed by American architect William Parsons in 1910. It was converted into the Malacañang sa Sugbo in 2004, during the term of Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

The building survived World War 2, typhoons, and the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that hit the province and other parts of Visayas in 2013.

The structure was declared a National Cultural Treasure in 2019, and was turned over to the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) for its revival as the third national museum in Central Visayas.

At present, there is a national museum in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, and another one in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

“Despite many obstacles like a powerful typhoon and the pandemic, the national museum is proud and excited to open its doors to the public this coming August 1,” NMP Chairperson Andoni Aboitiz said.

The national museum will be open to the public from Tuesdays to Sundays, between 9 am and 5 pm, starting August 1. Admission is free. – Rappler.com