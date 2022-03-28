I predict a ‘budol’ in your future: Check out these BTS-themed tarot cards

MANILA, Philippines – The future looks bright for ARMYs out there – thanks to Diary of Youth, a very special tarot deck featuring the handsome mugs of K-pop sensation BTS.

Created by two Filipinas – interdisciplinary artist Maria Mison and yoga therapist Mara Andres – this 79-card set takes merch collection up a notch, as they can be used for the mystic practice of divination, as well as self-reflection. The set also comes with a guidebook, a hard case box (with four designs to choose from), a random photo card, and stickers.

“BTS has always tackled a lot of concepts around self-love and growing up,” the creators shared. “From the Love Yourself albums to Jungian concepts in Map of the Soul, BTS has always had a strong pulse [for speaking] for a generation.”

“In its own way, the deck bridges pop culture and spiritual concepts [and re-interprets these] for a new generation. I truly believe that tarot and other tools for self-transformation [are] here to stay.“ Mison said.

“Tarot’s reliable system of images always prompts reflection or deep realization. So even if the deck is Bangtan-inspired, the messages are rooted in a universal human experience.” Andres added.

Take a closer look at the Diary of Youth deck here:

Courtesy of Diary of Youth

You can order your own BTS Diary of Youth tarot deck here.

– Rappler.com