Ex-Promil Kid CJ de Silva-Ong dies at 36: ‘She fought to the very end’

REST IN PEACE. Former 'Promil Kid' CJ de Silva-Ong has passed away at the age of 36.

MANILA, Philippines – Former “Promil Kid” CJ de Silva-Ong died on Tuesday, June 18, her husband Wincy Ong announced. She was 36.

De Silva-Ong suffered two strokes in the ICU before she passed away, Ong wrote in his statement on Facebook.

“She was a loving wife to me, a loving cat-mom to our cats Andres and Max, and a loving daughter to her parents and uncle,” said Ong.

He added that his wife used her talents in the arts to champion the causes she believed in.

For her talent in visual arts, De Silva-Ong appeared in a Promil TV commercial when she was 11 years old.

“Most of you would remember her as a Promil Gifted Child in those commercials in the nineties, but from the many people who visited the hospital or sent in a message or two, I learned that CJ was a gift herself to the people who came to know her,” Ong continued.

He then shared that he would remember De Silva-Ong for the kindness she showed others.

The former Promil Gifted Child was a painter, illustrator, graphic designer, creative director in the field of advertising, and a podcaster on Telebabad Tapes, which she ran with her husband. She also appeared in an episode of Kabulastugan: The Podcast in 2021.

In 2023, she became a member of the Design Jury of Cannes’ Young Lions competition, where individuals aged 30 and below working in the creative communication industry were tasked to create a campaign in relation to a humanitarian cause assigned by an NGO, company, or charity. These campaigns were then presented to the jury, which included De Silva-Ong.

The late creative’s wake will be held from June 20 to June 22 at The Heritage Park in Taguig City, followed by a cremation service on June 23. – Rappler.com