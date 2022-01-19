PH art for everyone: You can now watch CCP performances on TV!

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine art and culture has now been made more accessible to the public! The Knowledge Channel has partnered with the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) to air CCP’s cultural shows and presentations on the channel for free.

The Knowledge Channel has yet to announce the specific CCP shows that will be aired. Airing will begin during the first and second quarters of 2022.

The culture and arts content will be part of The Knowledge Channel’s School at Home Araling Panlipunan and Filipino segments, which aim to “promote Filipino heritage to the youth.” Adding features by the CCP will help increase children’s “knowledge about Filipino history, culture, and language,” which is “fundamental in the holistic development of the Filipino child,” KCFI president and executive director Rina Lopez-Bautista said.

Both organizations have already previously collaborated to air the live-action adaptation of Jose Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere under the channel’s Filipino High School block. They also aired theater performances during Theater Hour, the weekend performing arts show. – Rappler.com