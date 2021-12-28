LOOK: First DC Comics cover by Filipino artist Manix Abrera unveiled

The Filipino comic book artist designs a new exclusive variant cover for 'Batman The Knight #1,' his first for DC Comics

MANILA, Philippines – Pinoy pride! Comic Odyssey has released the exclusive variant cover for the Batman The Knight #1 issue, created by Filipino comic book artist Manix Abrera. It is his first ever published DC Comics cover.

Comic Odyssey shared the cover in a Facebook post on Wednesday, December 28, which is a collaboration between the local comic book shop and Sanctum Sanctorum Comics & Oddities (SSCO). The issue, which delves deeper into the origins of the Dark Knight, is written by Chip Zdarsky and said to be a “must-have for all Batman and MANIX fans.”

Comic Odyssey told their followers to stay tuned for pre-order information.

Manuel “Manix” Abrera is a comic book artist and author known for his comic strip, Kikomachine Comix, which runs from Monday to Saturday in the Philippine Daily Inquirer; News Hardcore!; Bertong Badtrip; and silent graphic novels 12 and 14. Manix received the National Book Award for 2015’s 14 and 2016’s News Hardcore: Hukbong Sandatahan ng Kahaggardan!

Manix, who graduated from the University of the Philippines Diliman with a Fine Arts degree, also has several published comic books. They are available in Kikomachine Komix on Shopee, Avenida Books, Komiket PH, MT Cloud, Comic Odyssey, Pandayan Bookshop, National Bookstore, and Fully Booked.

Fans can also check out his latest original artworks on Next Comic Art, an online collection representing “the next generation of comic book artists.”

“Always in pursuit of stories and mysteries which he immortalizes and passes on through his art, Manix considers himself an incessant child of the universe. He’s done several solo exhibits already in the Philippines showing his range, apart from his sequential art,” Next Comic Art wrote about the artist. – Rappler.com