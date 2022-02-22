2 Filipino artists win ‘Morbius’ global fan art competition

Lead actor Jared Leto himself selects the top winners of the international fan art competition

MANILA, Philippines – Columbia Pictures announced on Tuesday, February 22 that two Filipino artists are among the top five winners of the recently concluded Morbius Talenthouse Fan Art Global Competition.

Adriann Delmo and Jireh Villafuerte (aka Kyouzins) were the winning Pinoy artists of the said fan art competition. Columbia Pictures said that their artworks captured the essence of the Marvel legend, Morbius.

The winning artworks of the Morbius fan art competition were selected by the lead actor, Jared Leto, who stars as Dr. Michael Morbius in Sony’s upcoming Marvel superhero movie.

ADRIANN DELMO’S WORK. Photo from Columbia Pictures

Delmo is a freelance graphic artist from Cavite. He specializes in making movie posters, graphic illustrations, and shirt illustrations. His sample artworks can be found on his Instagram account.

Villafuerte is a freelance digital artist and illustrator from the Municipality of Buenaferte. He is also into t-shirt print designing, character designing, digital drawing/painting, and web designing and development. His previous artworks can be found on Behance.

DELMO VILLAFUERTE’S WORK. Photo from Columbia Pictures

The winners of the competition will win $2,000 each (or P102,835.00 in Philippine pesos).

Their works are also said to have the potential to be featured on the promotional materials of Morbius, such as in physical posters or digital art.

Morbius is an upcoming action-thriller Marvel film that tells the story of enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. The movie will be screened exclusively in Philippine cinemas on March 30, 2022.

The movie is directed by Daniel Espinosa and stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, and Al Madrigal with Tyrese Gibson. – with reports from Edmar Delos Santos/Rappler.com

Edmar Delos Santos is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.