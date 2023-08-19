Beyond the snip: Filipino male circumcision tradition stands strong

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SPOT THE DIFFERENCE. A boy looks down through his oversized shirt after his circumcision in General Santos City.

Who offers greater pleasure, the circumcised or the uncircumcised? The verdict remains open, and the age-old question lingers: to cut or not to cut?

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Male circumcision endures as a Filipino tradition intricately woven into identity and driven by folk beliefs, exerting influence over decisions intertwined with medical discourse.

While folklore promotes its advantages, opinions diverge on matters of hygiene, individual preference, and sexual function.

The methods range from guava leaves to contemporary techniques, spotlighted through community initiatives. Beyond the medical sphere, discussions delve into its necessity and extol the advantages of foreskin.

For many Filipinos, it is a rite of passage into manhood, transforming a boy into a man. The practice continues despite the fact that the Philippines remains among the few countries that continue what is seen in other nations as “inhumane penile mutilation.”

Circumcision, as far as many Filipino males are concerned, serves as a shield from the ridicule associated with being referred to as “pisot” or “supot” (uncircumcised).

CUT WALK. Newly circumcised boys in oversized sandos and shirts walk slowly while an amused man looks on in General Santos City. Rommel Rebollido/Rappler

Hannah Sales, a mother of three sons, said her children willingly chose circumcision to avoid teasing both at school and among their peers. She also added, “It contributes to their hygiene.”

Jaime Lim, a family driver, said that for most Filipino males, circumcision boosts self-confidence and adds to their being “macho,” a view that raises eyebrows among medical professionals.

“The fact is, circumcision does not impact sexual function,” asserted Dr. Daniel Galang in an interview with Rappler on Wednesday, August 16.

From a health perspective, Galang said male circumcision plays a role in maintaining penile hygiene and preventing various ailments, including infections and even cancer.

But Galang stressed the importance of respecting individual preferences and pointed out that circumcision should not be imposed on those unwilling to undergo the procedure due to personal, cultural, or religious reasons.

Delving into the realm of folk beliefs, experts contend that the societal stigma attached to being uncircumcised has strengthened Filipino beliefs in the merits of circumcision, embedding the practice deep within the collective consciousness.

One prevailing folk belief suggests that circumcision contributes to increased height or enhances the size of a boy’s genitalia, something debunked by Galang as a myth. He said height is primarily influenced by genetics and nutritional factors and that a person’s development takes place with or without circumcision.

Galang also frowned upon the belief, often the driving force behind circumcision decisions, that the procedure enhances penis size. He reiterated that genetics, rather than foreskin removal, determines this, and even if a boy undergoes multiple circumcisions, it would be futile if his lineage lacks the desired trait.

The circumcision period, also referred to as the “cutting season,” is primarily performed during school breaks, allowing sufficient time for boys, typically aged between nine and 12, to undergo the procedure.

In rural communities, circumcisions involve a unique practice: boys are asked to chew guava leaves and then apply the extracted fluid onto the incision as an antiseptic.

Urban areas, however, have adopted modern techniques, rendering the process nearly painless through the use of anesthetics and appropriate surgical instruments, overseen by medical practitioners for a fee.

Interestingly, various organizations, including governmental bodies and politicians, have incorporated mass circumcision into their outreach initiatives, offering this service free of charge to children in disadvantaged communities.

The practice of circumcision appears to trace back to the Stone Age, as suggested by discovered tools and artifacts. Scant documentation exists in the Philippines regarding the introduction and evolution of this practice.

In 1686, an English navigator who came to Mindanao witnessed the island’s robust circumcision tradition, noting its association with rituals and celebrations.

In his travel accounts, William Dampier described the locals, whom he called Mohammedans, who conducted elaborate ceremonies and festivities to mark the circumcision of the sons of a sultan and rajah.

Beyond considerations of hygiene, an ongoing debate revolves around the merits of continuing circumcision, with dissenting voices asserting the foreskin’s role as an essential component of male anatomy.

A midwife, requesting anonymity, said, “The foreskin is far from useless; it’s not merely extraneous skin.” She explained that it contributes to lubrication during intercourse, safeguards the glans from abrasions and infections, and enhances pleasure for both partners.

This raises yet another question in the ongoing discourse: Who offers greater pleasure, the circumcised or the uncircumcised? The verdict remains open, and the age-old question lingers: to cut or not to cut? – Rappler.com