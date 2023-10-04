Arts & Culture
artificial intelligence

‘Hire creatives if you have creative ideas’: PH netizens react to AI yearbook photo trend

The EPIK - AI Photo Editor app allows users to generate '90s-style yearbook photos through artificial intelligence.

Numerous Filipino netizens criticize those who paid for the AI-generated photos but denounced GMA Network’s controversial AI sportscasters the week prior

MANILA, Philippines – Wondering why your Instagram Explore page is suddenly full of retro yearbook photos? No, it isn’t because everyone is somehow graduating all at the same time. 

This surge in creative yearbook shots – or at least replicas of them – can actually be attributed to the artificial intelligence (AI) app called EPIK-AI Photo Editor. For an in-app fee of P299, it allows users to generate ’90s-style high school yearbook photos of themselves through AI. 

Many celebrities and social media influencers have joined in on the craze – with personalities like Kryz Uy, Bretman Rock, Sofia Andres, and Derrick Monasterio posting their own AI-generated yearbook photos. 

While it may seem like a fun trend to hop on, numerous Filipino netizens have voiced their criticism of those who paid for their photos but denounced GMA Network’s controversial AI sportscasters the week prior. 

Some X (formerly Twitter) users also pointed out that the app’s use of generative AI – similar to AI art generators – discredits and impedes the work of actual creatives who have spent countless hours perfecting their craft. This is especially given that users are required to pay a hefty fee of P299 for these yearbook photos. 

In the same thread, the previous X user, who is a graphic designer, also stressed that the work of human creatives embodies “nuances and feelings,” which AI will never have. 

An artist even expressed fear over the thought that one day AI-generated images may be indistinguishable from authentic ones. 

In contrast, a different X user expressed disdain toward those who negatively reacted to the yearbook trend.

Meanwhile, another X user posted their own take on the yearbook trend with actual creative shots taken in their bedroom.

“Hire creatives if you have creative ideas!” they wrote. 

However, generative AI apps might not just harm the creative industry, they could profit off of their users’ data, too. One user pondered on the information the app can get from the photos uploaded onto it. 

Notably, EPIK-AI Photo Editor’s terms and conditions state that in the past 12 months, they have “sold or disclosed to one or more third parties” unique identifiers such as real names, aliases, postal addresses, account names, browsing and search history, sensory information, and inferences made from the aforementioned details, among others. 

The use of AI for creative endeavors has long been a heated topic on social media. Many creatives and supporters of the arts have expressed their staunch opposition to it, but it seems that a sizable portion of other internet users aren’t completely averse to it. 

What’s your take on the AI yearbook trend? – Rappler.com

