‘Hire creatives if you have creative ideas’: PH netizens react to AI yearbook photo trend

Numerous Filipino netizens criticize those who paid for the AI-generated photos but denounced GMA Network’s controversial AI sportscasters the week prior

MANILA, Philippines – Wondering why your Instagram Explore page is suddenly full of retro yearbook photos? No, it isn’t because everyone is somehow graduating all at the same time.

This surge in creative yearbook shots – or at least replicas of them – can actually be attributed to the artificial intelligence (AI) app called EPIK-AI Photo Editor. For an in-app fee of P299, it allows users to generate ’90s-style high school yearbook photos of themselves through AI.

Many celebrities and social media influencers have joined in on the craze – with personalities like Kryz Uy, Bretman Rock, Sofia Andres, and Derrick Monasterio posting their own AI-generated yearbook photos.

While it may seem like a fun trend to hop on, numerous Filipino netizens have voiced their criticism of those who paid for their photos but denounced GMA Network’s controversial AI sportscasters the week prior.

AI sportscaster: 🤬😡😤🤢🤮



Cute yearbook AI imgs: 😜😍🥰😘🥺 — Donovan 🫧 (@yoninvon) October 2, 2023

Ang funny lang no? Last week issue yung AI Sportscasters sa GMA pero ngayon may mga nagbabayad para magka-AI yearbook look? — 💪I Am Kenough (@TallKid98) October 1, 2023

Some X (formerly Twitter) users also pointed out that the app’s use of generative AI – similar to AI art generators – discredits and impedes the work of actual creatives who have spent countless hours perfecting their craft. This is especially given that users are required to pay a hefty fee of P299 for these yearbook photos.

i was so alarmed when those yearbook photos started flooding my ig likeee why are people burning their money for the work of an AI? meanwhile, local artists, who sometimes sell their artworks at a price lower than they deserve, still receive hate because it's too "expensive"😨😨 https://t.co/T55N3xn5Tq — k🪻 (@istelkeyt) October 3, 2023

stop with the ai please i'm begging it's hard as a creative as it is 😭 hire actual people who have actual creative voices 😭 who will listen to you with their heart and soul and use years of learning and hard work to meet your vision 😭 — Kitty 🙃 (@kittyjardenil) October 2, 2023

In the same thread, the previous X user, who is a graphic designer, also stressed that the work of human creatives embodies “nuances and feelings,” which AI will never have.

An artist even expressed fear over the thought that one day AI-generated images may be indistinguishable from authentic ones.

I don’t want to reach a point where I could no longer identify or recognize what’s real or AI generated images. It’s starting to be terrifying at this point. — KULAS ❤️‍🔥 (@kulasjalea) October 1, 2023

In contrast, a different X user expressed disdain toward those who negatively reacted to the yearbook trend.

Ang weird din for me nung mga pa-high and mighty about the whole yearbook AI thing like, OK congrats you didn’t do it here’s a star 🧐 pic.twitter.com/OetonVvU0Z — michael (@michaelangelosc) October 2, 2023

Meanwhile, another X user posted their own take on the yearbook trend with actual creative shots taken in their bedroom.

“Hire creatives if you have creative ideas!” they wrote.

AI is gross so here are some yearbook-like photos I have shot inside my own bedroom. HIRE CREATIVES IF YOU HAVE CREATIVE IDEAS 😤 pic.twitter.com/Jg5XpTcqbq — Fox 🦊 (@foxrots) October 1, 2023

However, generative AI apps might not just harm the creative industry, they could profit off of their users’ data, too. One user pondered on the information the app can get from the photos uploaded onto it.

Just imagine the information they are going to mine with the phot you provided — RA🏳️‍🌈(she/her) (@DotsiDot) October 2, 2023

Notably, EPIK-AI Photo Editor’s terms and conditions state that in the past 12 months, they have “sold or disclosed to one or more third parties” unique identifiers such as real names, aliases, postal addresses, account names, browsing and search history, sensory information, and inferences made from the aforementioned details, among others.

The use of AI for creative endeavors has long been a heated topic on social media. Many creatives and supporters of the arts have expressed their staunch opposition to it, but it seems that a sizable portion of other internet users aren’t completely averse to it.

What’s your take on the AI yearbook trend? – Rappler.com