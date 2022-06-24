It’s Free Comic Book Day at Fully Booked on June 25!

Guests of these Fully Booked branches can get up to two randomly selected free comics during their visit

MANILA, Philippines – Comic book enthusiasts and manga readers, save the date – it’s Free Comic Book Day at Fully Booked on Saturday, June 25, from 10 am to 12 noon!

Guests will be gifted a random selection of two free comics on their physical visit to Fully Booked’s High Street and Alabang Town Center (ATC) branches. One random free comic will also be given to visitors of any other Fully Booked branch in Metro Manila and in Fully Booked Baguio.

Guests must pre-register online to avail themselves of the free comics at High Street and ATC. As of this writing, however, High Street’s slots are already full, but ATC is still accepting sign-ups. Fully Booked will also be offering up to 20% off on select graphic novels and manga from June 25 to 26.

If you can’t make it in person, you can still order online from Fully Booked’s website. Anyone with a minimum purchase of P1,500 of select D-coded graphic novels, manga, adult sci-fi/fantasy, and film and media can receive a random selection of two free comics. This is applicable on Saturday from 12 am to 1 am. For orders done after 1 am until 11:59 pm of Sunday, you are eligible to one free comic.

For deliveries in Metro Manila, this usually takes three to five working days after order confirmation; for provincial deliveries, this takes four to eight days. For detailed mechanics on graphic novel and manga sales, promos, and the complete list of available free comics, you can check out Fully Booked’s website.

Fully Booked’s last in-person Free Comic Book Day was in May 2019, in partnership with Comic Odyssey. The event also hosted other activities such as storytelling, coloring, sales, artists’ alley, and bingo at Fully Booked’s High Street branch. – Rappler.com