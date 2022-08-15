LOOK: Heart Evangelista collaborates with Secret Fresh Gallery, launches collectible art toys

The collectible art toys will have a limited run of only 50 sets

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina actress and international fashion icon Heart Evangelista, who is also known for her talent in art, has collaborated with Secret Fresh Gallery for her first-ever collectible art toys.

“Love Marie/Heart Evangelista’s first ever Art Toy release, a collectible set of 12 figurines – each hand-painted – will be released in a limited run of only 50 sets,” Secret Fresh Gallery shared in an Instagram post featuring Evangelista and the art figurines.

Priced at P200,000, the collectible art toy set called “Seasons” is comprised of three-dimensional resin figures of sleek and chic-looking women. Each figurine dons colorful designs and patterns for its outfit, matched with bright, multi-colored hair.

Evangelista also thanked her supporters for the early support and mentioned that her other stories and works will be displayed in the gallery as well.

Along with this, she shared a one-minute video that gave a sneak peek of her art toys, paintings, and the surprise personalized messages which will come with the collectible set.

Evangelista is set to exhibit the collectible figurines on August 28 at the Secret Fresh Gallery in San Juan, Metro Manila.

In 2021, she collaborated with Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd for art prints which were also exhibited through Secret Fresh Gallery. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.