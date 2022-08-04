Hello to Hallyu: Are some K-pop idols too young?

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop has always been about the energy and vibrancy of youth – but how young is too young? Upcoming girl group NEWJEANS, for instance, are all teens. One of them is just 14-year-old!

In this episode of Hello to Hallyu, Rappler’s roundtable talk show on Korean pop culture, the biggest K-pop stans in the Rappler staff share their feelings about teens taking on idol careers, including all that strict training and being in the public eye 24/7.

