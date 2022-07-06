Hello to Hallyu: Being a K-pop fan is expensive!

Ang mahal magmahal! Rappler's resident K-pop stans share their thoughts on the steep price of fandom – literally.

MANILA, Philippines – Ang mahal magmahal!

For a lot of K-pop stans, the fandom experience wouldn’t be complete without attending concerts and fan meets, and buying all kinds of merchandise. But all of these, of course, cost money. A lot of money.

In this latest episode of Hello to Hallyu, Rappler’s roundtable talk show on Korean pop culture, we talk to Rappler’s resident K-pop fans on how they really feel about the steep price of fandom.

Watch this episode here on Thursday, July 7, at 5 pm