Hello to Hallyu: What it’s like running an SB19-inspired café

We chat with hardcore A'TIN Z Punzalan, who loves P-pop boy group SB19 so much, her café in Tagaytay is inspired by them

MANILA, Philippines – When it comes to P-pop fandom, merchandise is par for the course, and some fans even go out of their way to make their own merch for the groups they love.

But one woman went one step further.

In this episode of Hello to Hallyu, Rappler’s talk show on all things fandom, we chat with hardcore A’TIN Z Punzalan, who loves P-pop boy group SB19 so much, her vegan café in Tagaytay, Gugma Café, is inspired by SB19, from its decor to its tasty treats.

