Hobbes and Landes’ BGC branch is closing down after 20 years

The specialty toy store's flagship branch says that it has become 'unfeasible' for them to continue operating

MANILA, Philippines – The specialty hobby and toy store of many millennials’ childhoods, Hobbes and Landes, is sadly shutting down their flagship branch at Bonifacio High Street, Taguig City after 20 years in business.

Hobbes and Landes released an “important store advisory” on Facebook on Wednesday, January 4, announcing that their BGC branch’s last day of operations will be on January 31, 2022. They cited that it “has become unfeasible for [them] to keep the business running in these difficult times.”

“Thank you for your support and patronage. It has been a great almost 20 years since we started back in July 2002. Stay safe and healthy,” they said.

Hobbes and Landes said that customers with gift certificates can still redeem them until January 31. Customers can also still order items for delivery via Hobbes and Landes’ official website.

Hobbes and Landes flagship branch, which has always been their biggest store with the most extensive selection, is still open from Mondays to Saturdays, 11 am to 8 pm. It houses several international toy brands like Engino, LEGO, Tokidoki, Hasbro, SES, Schleich, Quercetti, and others. They also sell various board games, crafts, toys, puzzles, collectibles, pet goods, educational materials, and art supplies.

Hobbes and Landes, founded by the Pesengco and Sun families, has always “aimed to be the place and destination for families of all ages who love nothing more than simply gathering together for wholesome fun,” their website reads.

“We strive to promote the lifestyle and values of learning, caring, relationship-building, and inspiration through fun and discovery,” it added. Hobbes and Landes frequently hosted game nights, trivia nights, art events, educational programs, pet clubs, and hands-on activities for children.

Hobbes and Landes still has three other operational branches in Shangri-La Plaza, Power Plant Mall, and Greenbelt 5. They’re also available on Lazada and Shopee. – Rappler.com