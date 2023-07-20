[Only IN Hollywood] The Hollywood strikes: What do they mean for Fil-Am actors and writers?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'We went from continuing to fight for visibility, to now fighting against being made invisible,' says Fil-Am actor Ron Nery Jr.

LOS ANGELES, USA – What do the ongoing Hollywood double strikes mean for the actors and writers of color, including Filipino Americans?

It’s the first time since 1960 that SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and WGA (Writers Guild of America) jointly went on strike in labor disputes within the American film and television industries.

SAG-AFTRA counts among its 160,000 card-carrying members such stars as Angelina Jolie and Colin Farrell, who have the clout, top agents, and managers to demand the best pay and work terms. But these big names and other stars have expressed support for their fellow SAG-AFTRA members, many of whom worry that they can’t even keep their health insurance.

WGA, which represents an estimated 11,500 screenwriters, also has many members who are barely making it financially. With SAG-AFTRA also going on strike since July 14, joining WGA which launched its labor stoppage on May 2, Hollywood is at a standstill.

SAG-AFTRA started its walkout after contract talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) did not yield an agreement. However, the actors’ guild has approved 30-plus indie movies and TV shows to keep filming amid the stoppage.

I asked, via email, several Fil-Am actors and writers for their views on the joint strike and how it affects them.

Sumalee Montano, a series regular on Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol (Peacock), lead in The Deal, a sci-fi film which she also produced (Roku Channel), main character (performance capture and voice-over) in the video game Ghost of Tsushima (Sony), and series regular on the animated series The Ghost and Molly McGee (Disney), responded to my request to explain the actors’ strike in simple terms.

SUMALEE MONTANO. ‘Actors of color have historically been underpaid and are most at risk of being pushed out of the industry completely due to inequity.’ Contributed photo

“Actors want to be able to work and get paid fairly. That’s it,” Sumalee began.

“An actor’s survival is also hugely dependent on fees we get paid when a TV show or film we’re in gets re-aired. This reuse fee is called a residual. The problem is that the current residual fees are based on a world where everyone watched three major networks and some cable channels.”

“But now, everyone watches shows on streaming services. Streaming services pay next to nothing in residuals.”

“It’s kind of like saying to actors, you only get paid reuse fees on black and white TVs, not the color ones. It doesn’t reflect the world we live in, so actors are asking for fair use of our work in a streaming world.”

“We’re also specifically asking for protections from artificial intelligence (AI) because AI threatens to diminish the work available to us, plagiarize our work without being paid for it, or replace us altogether.”

“For example, studios proposed paying background actors for one day of work, to scan them and be able to use their digital image forever, in perpetuity.”

“That essentially kills that line of work. It’s grossly unfair.”

“People literally pay more to license the use of a font. (My observation about the licensing fee for a font comes from a tweet by Kelly Turnbull.) We can and must do better! That’s what actors and writers are fighting for.”

Edwin A. Santos, an actor whose credits include Blue Dream, What You Don’t Say, Fade, and Violent Blue, also explained in layman’s terms what SAG/AFTRA is asking for.

EDWIN A. SANTOS. ‘We need fair compensation that accounts for inflation, improved conditions for virtual auditions, protection from AI technology and revenue sharing on top of increased streaming residuals.’ Contributed photo

“We need fair compensation that accounts for inflation, improved conditions for virtual auditions, protection from AI technology, and revenue sharing on top of increased streaming residuals. There are other demands but those four are what I’m concerned about.”

“We’d like to see an increase in minimum pay rates that will help with the demands of living and sustaining a working life in Los Angeles. Moreover, to help keep up with inflation and meet the union’s minimum to qualify for SAG-AFTRA’s healthcare plan.”

“We’d like to see improved conditions for virtual and self-tape auditions. Other than the equipment I already have for auditions for an acting role for either TV or film, two years ago, I became a voice actor.”

“I found myself purchasing new equipment and making monthly payments for the use of Source-Connect. When I book a role, the salary made is less than the money I spent for the equipment alone.”

“Personally, I’d like us to return to in-person auditions because I’d rather focus on the audition performance in front of a casting director rather than me getting distracted to also be the director, cameraman, gaffer, etc. just so the actor in me can audition in front of the camera.”

“We’d like to see protection and regulation guarantees from studio and production companies in regard to the Wild West abuse of artificial intelligence. We want to protect our likenesses, our voices, and be compensated when any of our work is used for AI.”

“The studios want to use AI to create background characters from someone’s likeness by only paying them one day’s worth of work for unlimited use. But that’s not to say that is going on right now.”

“They want to be able to make changes to our dialogue and even create new scenes, without informed consent. Moreover, they want to be able to use someone’s images, likenesses, and performances to train new generative AI systems without consent or compensation.”

“These generative AI systems are already teaching themselves without human involvement.”

“And we’d like to see increased streaming residuals because streamers began a shift to shorter seasons over a longer period which has caused less work to be available to actors. We’d like to participate in streaming revenue since the current business model has eroded our residual income.”

“Many shows get canceled by streamers after three seasons, determined by algorithms and not determined by an audience measurement tool such as what the Nielsen ratings do for commercial broadcast television. Royalty payments (residuals) when a show goes into syndication or reruns are no longer reliable.”

When I asked James Arcega Tinsley, recently a writer on Jeremy Renner’s TV series, Mayor of Kingstown, and was a writers’ assistant on Poker Face, to explain what the WGA strike is about in simple terms, he put it succinctly in one sentence: “Writers are asking to protect screenwriting as a profession and to be fairly compensated for their work.”

JAMES ARCEGA TINSLEY. ‘As a Filipino American writer, I’ve worked extremely hard for my voice to be heard in an industry that has not been kind to underrepresented voices.’ Contributed photo

Sumalee, replying to my question on why thespians, especially actors of color, support the writers’ strike, answered: “If we don’t protect and improve the basic minimum wages that writers make, how will we ever have younger writers of color break into the business and have a chance to thrive?”

The actress, whom I featured here in a piece titled “This actress’ Filipina mom inspires Hollywood sci-film,” which won second prize in the feature category (foreign correspondents) of the 65th Southern California Journalism Awards last month, added about the SAG strike: “I know how tough it can be to make a living as an actor of color.”

“Actors of color have historically been underpaid and are most at risk of being pushed out of the industry completely due to inequity.”

“If we don’t improve the basic minimum pay structure for actors, it’ll be impossible for the next generation to survive in this business. This strike isn’t about celebrities and their salaries; they can command higher than the minimum rates.”

“This is a fight for the large majority of non-celebrity actors who must rely on our contract’s basic minimums – including AI protections – to even have a chance of putting together a living wage.”

Jennifer Paz

Jennifer Paz is known as the voice of Lapis on the animated series, Steven Universe (Hulu, MAX) and Kim in Miss Saigon. She is a recipient of the prestigious ,NAMT (National Alliance for Musical Theatre) Writers Residency Grant and a member of the Dramatist Guild.

JENNIFER PAZ. ‘This is important to me as a writer, as an actor and especially as a woman of color. Statistically, the odds are stacked against me as a WOC (woman of color).’ Contributed photo

On the SAG-AFTRA strike, Paz commented, “This strike is important for all of us, especially as a person of color. These things we are asking for will benefit all working bodies in the entertainment industry.”

“This is for the working writers and actors who, under the old contracts, were not being compensated fairly for their work as a direct result of streaming services and AI.”

The actress-writer’s thoughts on the WGA strike: “The conversation is centered around three things: residuals from streaming services, data transparency, and the big concerns over AI replacing human actors and writers.”

“Everyone should be concerned about this. This affects the working person. This is important to me as a writer, as an actor and especially as a woman of color. Statistically, the odds are stacked against me as a WOC (woman of color).”

“So yes, it is very important to speak up, fight for what we deserve, and be in solidarity.”

“As a writer in the Dramatist Guild and as someone who would like to eventually earn my place in the WGA, I’ve been on the picket lines with fellow writers since the strike began in May. And now, as a proud SAG/AFTRA member, I’m continuing to fight for a fair deal.”

“We are asking for a dignified living wage and contractual protections so we can continue to qualify for our health insurance.”

“Basically, new technologies are eroding the old business structure. Actors who rely on their residuals, for example, no longer qualify for their health insurance.”

“This is because of the lack of protections that streaming services have de-regulated. It’s a completely unregulated system. The execs are basically taking a giant profit from our work, our labor, and our intellectual property. That’s why we are on the picket lines.”

Mitch Narito

Mitch Narito played Donkey Doug on NBC’s The Good Place, and a mover of the same name in the AAPI independent film, This Time, by Filipino/Swiss filmmaker, Sebastien Tobler. He has done a variety of commercial work, most recently for Sprite and Netflix.

MITCH NARITO. ‘It isn’t just a stereotype when our families suggest we become nurses because wages as an actor or writer are nowhere near as consistent as working in the healthcare sector.’ Contributed photo

On the actors’ strike: “As a Fil-Am actor, this strike is important to me because we want to continue to be able to be represented in film and TV. Filipino representation has been growing, albeit slowly but surely, over the last few decades.”

“In order for that to keep going, we need to be paid fairly. It isn’t just a stereotype when our families suggest we become nurses because wages as an actor or writer are nowhere near as consistent as working in the healthcare sector.”

“Actors and writers should be paid enough to be able to sustain a decent moderate lifestyle in a major US city like Los Angeles or New York.”

Why Mitch supports the WGA strike: “They’re fighting for the same things actors are fighting for. And to put it simply, without them, my job can’t exist.”

“Union actors are on strike for a few different reasons. However, the most notable of them being increased overall wages, a restructuring of the residuals contract for streaming services and the terms of use over AI and using actor likenesses/voices/etc. in perpetuity.”

JB Tadena

“Historically, the racial and gender wage gap in every industry has had a large disparity,” JB Tadena (Kung Fu, SEAL Team, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Firebuds) said about why he’s joining the SAG picket lines. “It’s important that we understand that we can’t meet in the middle for this negotiation to protect future creatives of color.”

JB TADENA. ‘We wouldn’t be anywhere without our writers. Their creativity and imaginations are where our stories are born.’ Contributed photo

JB also threw his support for the writers’ walkout: “To be honest, we wouldn’t be anywhere without our writers. Their creativity and imaginations are where our stories are born. We’re all fighting for the same things here. It’s an existential battle and this point, one none of us can relent on.”

Edwin A. Santos

“It is important for me as an actor of color to support the SAG-AFTRA strike because – representation matters,” Edwin began. “Since 2007, I’ve been pushing for more Filipino American stories for mainstream audiences to discover.”

“We’ve come so far but there is still more work to be done. As one of the largest Asian American groups in the United States of America, we are hardly seen or heard on mainstream episodic television and major motion pictures.”

“And there is another generation of Filipino American actors coming up who will need to be part of those stories.”

As for the writers’ picketing the studios, Edwin replied, “It is important for me to support the WGA strike because without writers, there will be no riveting stories to tell; stories that challenge the viewers’ own existence and the status quo. Creative work and artistic talent are necessary in the writing process.”

“The writer’s own life experiences, passions, opinions, failures, outlook, successes, and state of mind are required to present a unique perspective of originality from the page to the screen. That is something ChatGPT can’t ever authentically achieve.”

Ron Nery Jr.

“It’s important I support the SAG-AFTRA strike, especially as a person of color, because POC actors have been taken advantage of for too long,” remarked Ron Nery Jr., whose credits include Good Girls (NBC), General Hospital (ABC), Why Women Kill (CBS/Paramount+), and Puppy Place (Apple TV).

RON NERY JR. ‘We went from continuing to fight for visibility, to now fighting against being made invisible.’ Contributed photo

“From not having many opportunities to witnessing non-POC actors being cast in roles specifically written for POC characters.”

“Hollywood’s diversity initiatives aren’t truly embraced overall, with certain non-POC actors even publicly opposing these policies. More and more I see us being taken advantage of – beyond the lack of residuals in streaming for all actors – and now potentially being erased and replaced with the rise of AI and the AMPTP’s proposal.”

“We went from continuing to fight for visibility, to now fighting against being made invisible.”

“That’s why as a POC who happens to act, I’m always disappointed to see that proposals of fairness and equality are constantly met with opposition. I want more than mere lip service from studios pretending to be about diversity and fairness while their actions and proposals prove otherwise.”

“This is why unions like SAG-AFTRA are crucial for protecting and advocating for us. They provide a platform for us to assert our demands and work towards progress.”

“Without SAG-AFTRA, I don’t even want to think about how this show would be run. We are in desperate need of change and now is the time to take a stand.”

“Unity and standing together for common goals is extremely important in a time like now, not only for actors and writers in Hollywood but also for various unions, such as the Teamsters, rail workers, and teachers. It’s crucial to stand together and ask for a society that is more just and fair for everyone.”

“The value of actual work continues to be devalued in favor of maximizing corporate profits and benefiting a privileged few who benefit from the work others have built. It’s time for society as a whole to share in the rewards of what we’ve built together.”

Ron, also a singer who released his debut children’s album, It’s Me, Ronnie Boy! in 2022, said about the writers’ protest: “As someone involved in children’s music and content creation, I recognize the significance of each component in producing content, be it acting, editing, singing, and especially the writing.”

“I know that every aspect of a project is crucial for creating a successful and profitable product. Writers are the foundation of storytelling in the industry.”

“Without them, there would be no actors to bring those stories to life. Actors and writers are essentially on the same team.”

“Having fewer writers in the room only makes it that much harder for diverse writers to be hired and fewer POC writer positions available will mean less diverse stories being told.”

“While I understand that every business generally wants to increase profits, appease shareholders and minimize costs, studios fail to grasp that their profits depend on the collective contributions of writers, actors, directors, crew and all essential roles in creating the content that makes them rich.”

“It’s unfair to have a system that doesn’t compensate writers and actors with residuals based on the success of their work on streaming platforms.”

“The demands of writers are not unreasonable. Like actors, they just want to be fairly compensated and avoid being replaced by AI. Is that really so unreasonable?”

“They deserve to earn a decent livelihood for their creative work, which significantly contributes to the studios’ substantial profits. It’s unfair that their pursuit of fair treatment and compensation puts them at risk of losing their apartments and homes.”

“This is not just a matter of business; it is about standing up for what’s fair, just and it propels our industry forward in a positive direction.”

“I think that writers and actors should continue protesting until our demands are met, regardless of the time it takes. Only then will studios truly comprehend the value and indispensability we contribute to their prosperity.”

James Arcega Tinsley

“As a Filipino American writer, I’ve worked extremely hard for my voice to be heard in an industry that has not been kind to underrepresented voices,” James pointed out.

“But now – given the studios’ abusive practice of mini rooms, shorter episode orders and refusal to protect writers from generative AI – writers of color face an existential crisis like we’ve never seen before.”

“The WGA must reach a fair deal that addresses these problems. I fully support our leadership’s pursuit of that fair deal.”

As for the SAG-AFTRA strike, James stressed, “As an artist of color, it’s important for me to support SAG-AFTRA’s strike because I write stories based on my diverse upbringing. All of my projects feature characters of Asian, Hispanic, and Black descent – and because of their onscreen talents – they’re able to bring my work to life.”

“I support SAG-AFTRA’s fight for a fair contract that I hope will sustain the profession of acting while providing opportunities for actors of color for years to come.”

Bernardo Badion

Bernard Badion’s recent work includes the TV series, Transformers: Earthspark, and the film, Lumpia with a Vengeance. He wrote Monkeys, a play that premiered this year and earned critical praise.

BERNARD BADION. ‘I know so many TV writers who worked on America’s favorite shows and they are struggling.’ Contributed photo

“The WGA strike is about proper compensation for the immediate but its ripple effect for the future of this industry, this job even existing, is massive,” Bernard said. “To get a job as a TV writer is already so difficult but you feel that once you get there, you should be able to make a living from it.”

“That is not the case anymore for many. I know so many TV writers who worked on America’s favorite shows and they are struggling. So many issues that make up that reality are what this strike is about.”

“Solidarity,” Bernard began his answer about supporting the SAG-AFTRA strike. “It’s been said all over the place but the people behind and in front of the camera that create your favorite shows and movies aren’t being compensated fairly while working in a billion-dollar industry.”

“This strike is sharing that information with the general public. Doesn’t that feel wrong? Stories and storytellers are part of the colorful fabric of America and the world we live in. We all want to keep telling those stories but cannot if we can’t afford to live.”

“Actors have joined screenwriters on the picket line in a rare dual strike, effectively bringing Hollywood to a standstill for the first time in decades.” – Rappler.com