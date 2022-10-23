IN PHOTOS: After 2-year hiatus, Cebuanos celebrate Gabii sa Kabilin once again

Over 4,000 Cebuanos spent the night taking long walks to at least 20 museums and heritage sites in different parts of the metropolis

CEBU, Philippines – After the early pandemic lockdowns made it nearly impossible to visit museums and heritage sites, Cebuanos are finally back to celebrating “Gabii Sa Kabilin.”

“Gabii Sa Kabilin” roughly translates to “a night of heritage.” For the residents, it’s an annual event that helps both young and old generations revisit Cebu’s history.

“Initiated by the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI) in 2007, Gabii sa Kabilin aims to help preserve Cebu’s rich culture and heritage and encourage the public to visit museums,” reads the official Facebook page of the event.

Over 4,000 Cebuanos spent the night with friends and family, taking long walks to at least 20 museums and heritage sites in different parts of the metropolis.

This year’s theme is “Padayon,” which is the Cebuano word for “pushing onward,” and is a reference to the Cebuano resiliency that is able to overcome any crises and challenges.

An example of a place imbibing the “Padayon” theme is the Kabilin Center, a participating museum that commemorates the ups and downs the Cebuanos underwent during the pandemic.

The museum features works by visual artists like Bastinuod, who honored the many frontliners who risked their lives when Cebu almost became a COVID-19 hotspot.

QUEUE. A long line is seen right in front of the Archdiocesan Museum of Cebu. Photo by Jacqueline Hernandez

FRONTLINERS. A visual art installation by artist Bastinuod portrays frontliners as superheroes like Superman and Darna. Photo by Jacqueline Hernandez

KABILIN. Tha Kabilin Center features work that revisits the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cebu. Photo by Jacqueline Hernandez

CASA GORORDO. The view from outside the Casa Gorordo museum. Photo by Jacqueline Hernandez

KAROMATA. The Karomata is one of the oldest modes of transportation in the country. Photo by Jacqueline Hernandez

ANCIENT. 19th-century plates and cups that can be found in the Casa Gorordo museum. Photo by Jacqueline Hernandez

ARCHDIOCESE. The Archdiocesan Museum of Cebu used to be a convent for priests of the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral until the ’80s. Photo by Jacqueline Hernandez

Dance performances and cultural presentations were also conducted in places like the Casa Gorordo, which showcases Cebuano furniture, kitchenware, and other historical objects from the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Other participating museums and heritage sites include:

Archdiocesan Museum of Cebu

Archdiocesan Shrine of San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish

Archdiocesan Shrine of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus

Basilica Minore del Santo Niño Museum

Cebu Archdiocesan Shrine of Jesus Nazareno Heritage of Faith Museum

Cebu City Museum

Yap-San Diego Ancestral House

Fort San Pedro

Fo Guang Shan Chu Un Temple

Mandaue City Presidencia

Museo Parian sa Sugbo – 1730 Jesuit House

Museo Sugbo

Museo de Talisay

Palm Grass Cebu Heritage Hotel

Sr. Ma Delia Coronel Folklife Museum

Sugbu Chinese Heritage Museum

University of the Philippines Cebu

University of San Carlos Museum

University of Southern Philippines Foundation Rizaliana Museum

– Rappler.com