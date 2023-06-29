Stan by Me: Taylor Sheesh and the drag queen scene

LIVE

Rappler sits down with Mac Coronel aka Taylor Sheesh for a chat on Swiftie-dom, the rigors of being an impersonator while holding a full-time job, and the ups and downs of the local drag scene

MANILA, Philippines – From her swift but messy fling with 1975 frontman Matt Healy, to the fact that her The Eras Tour glossed over the Philippines as an Asian stop, pop superstar Taylor Swift has been in the headlines a lot recently.

The same goes for her Filipino drag impersonator Taylor Sheesh – real name Mac Coronel – who has wowed both local and international Swifties with her wacky energy and commitment to character.

In this episode of Stan by Me, Rappler’s talk show on all things fandom, Rappler entertainment editor Marguerite de Leon and entertainment reporter Amanda Lago sit down with Mac for a chat on Swiftie-dom, the rigors of being a pop star impersonator while holding a full-time job, and the ups and downs of the local drag scene.

